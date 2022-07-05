Actress Jessica Chastain criticizes the hypocrisy of Independence Day

July 4, Independence Day in the United States, is one of the most important dates in the North American calendar. A holiday celebrated by everyone, from ordinary citizens to politicians, singers and famous actors and actresses. However, yesterday was marked by protests over the controversial decisionby the Supreme Court to annul the historic case of reproductive health of women in Roe vs. Wade, which has just overturned legal abortion in much of the United States. One of the critical images to this day has been that of Jessica Chastain, who has raised both middle fingers to a hypocritical celebration for her.

Happy “Independence” Day from me and my reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/GoIuu4JhAq — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) July 4, 2022

“Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights”, wrote the Oscar winner on Twitter. Chastain has already made a speech against hate, when she raised the statuette after being the best actress for the Academy this year. The interpreter has always been very committed to her messages and to the fundamental rights that feminism has achieved year after year. But of course, the protagonist of Secrets of a marriage She has not been the only one who has protested through social networks, as a result of the controversial decision regarding abortion.

Anne Hathaway also uploaded a photo from her shoot for ELLE magazine in France and wrote “I had a great time filming this story in a country where they honor reproductive rights in the 20th century.” Previously, the actress who played Catwoman for Christopher Nolan’s Batman used the 16th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada with a retrospective of the evolution of women’s rights in the United States: “Looking back at the photos from this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many, including my own, I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this film built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have a choice about their own reproductive health”.

Other younger figures like the star of stranger thingsMaya Hawke, has been even more direct with the judges who overturned the sentence: “Fuck the Supreme Court”said the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon. Without a doubt, this has been the most criticized Independence Day in the United States in recent years.