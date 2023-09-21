Actress Julie Nathanson Reaches 100th Video Game Credit with Briar in LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Actress Julie Nathanson has had an impressive career with credits spanning the realms of video games, animated films and television, and even some live-action roles in her early days in the industry. Like Briar’s voice in the recently released ‘ League of Legends from Riot Games, Nathanson has reached his 100th role in a video game.

Check out the Briar cinematic trailer as well as the official press release regarding Nathanson’s 100th video game credit below:

Prolific voice actress Julie Nathanson continues to add notable new credits to her impressive resume and now joins Riot Games. League of Legends like “Briar”, the ultimate champion… and an absolute living weapon. The actress and her character debuted in League of Legends on September 13, becoming Nathanson’s 100th video game credit.

The deadly but endearing Briar is a unique Noxian in that her initial frenzied, bloodthirsty tendencies went far beyond the killing machine she was created to be, but after years under lock and key, she has found a way to control her hunger and think. Beyond the next fight… Now she is free and excited to find out who is her friend and who is her food.

“As a person who appreciates being a walking dichotomy, I love playing Briar and her full range of impulses, actions, and emotions,” says Nathanson, who has already had credits on 100 video games. “Briar is fun and funny, frenetic and fierce, and at the same time she maintains an excitable curiosity without denying her bloodthirsty cruelty. It’s very unusual to be able to play all of those things at once, as well as bring out the humor in her, and that has made every aspect of Briar a real pleasure. Playing a character like this is one of the things that made me fall in love with voice-over work from the beginning.”

Additionally, Nathanson has now joined the illustrious cast of Bethesda Game Studios. star field as NPC “companion” Marika Boros. Expert in a wide range of weapons, Boros is one of more than 20 non-player characters (NPCs) that players can recruit for their team. She is a “companion” who comes with a two-star rating in Ballistics and a one-star rating in both Shotgun Certification and Particle Beam Weapon Systems. Published last week, star field It’s Bethesda’s first new universe in over 25 years.

A celebrated voice actress for more than two decades, Nathanson has brought to life many beloved video game characters, most notably as the longtime voice of “Samantha Maxis” on the series. obligations franchise – most recently in Call of Duty: Cold War – and as everyone’s favorite opera-singing demonic frog – “Baal” – in Bayonet 3. Her video game resume includes notable characters such as “Kleia” in world of warcraft“Aera” in Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn“Jess Black” in Very far away 5“Rio Field Agent” in fortnite“Relax” in Skylanders“Chocolina” in Final Fantasy 13-2 and Lightning returnsand “Lampita” in Psychonauts.

After a brief career in front of the camera, Nathanson has also established himself in the field of animated voiceover, with nearly 60 animated film and television credits to date.

Nathanson, a classically trained vocalist, sings “Lost” on Call of Duty: Cold Warwhich has accumulated more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.

He has a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology.

