Actress Kaley Cuoco gets a divorce from Karl Cook after a long bureaucratic process

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their separation in September of last year. The couple had only been married for two years when the news broke. The events caught everyone by surprise, since it had not even been rumored that the couple could be going through a crisis. Facing the public, both gave the image of an exemplary marriage. Since then, the actress The Big Bang Theory was the paperwork to be a single woman, something that, after more than nine months, is finally a reality.

However, the actress’s heart is busy again. Last May, Cuoco introduced her new partner. The lucky one is Tom Pelphrey, known for the series Ozarks. The actor has made the interpreter believe in love again, and after several suspicious comments on social networks, both confirmed their relationship by sharing numerous images on social networks, where they could be seen very complicit and happy.



Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook were husband and wife for almost two years Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Since September, little has been known about how the bureaucracy progressed for the actress to officially separate from the 31-year-old rider. The process has been slow, but she has finally made it. The actress already knows how complex these processes are, since this was her second marriage. The 36-year-old actress was married between 2013 and 2016 to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting. In 2018, she began her romance with Cook, a relationship that lasted just over three years.

The news of the separation has been known thanks to the portal EntertainmentTonight, which has had access to official documents, from which it is extracted that it was this week when the Superior Court of Los Angeles has terminated the divorce process. Despite this information, it is unknown if there has been any type of economic agreement between the two parties, since they did not have children in common.

Although the actress is very happy in her new relationship with Tom Pelphrey, she has no intention of walking down the aisle a third time. At least for now. She thus revealed it in an interview that she gave her, last April, she gave to the magazine Glamor. However, also He explained that he was not closed to falling in love soon. “I would love to enjoy a lasting relationship, a life partner. But no, I will not marry again. Of course not. If you want you can put that on the cover,” he assured the portal, hinting that he had suffered a lot in his previous marriage. Will her new illusion with Pelphrey change her mind? We will have to wait to find out.

