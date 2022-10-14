Actress Kristen Stewart muse of a film collection for Chanel

The American actress Kristen Stewart was the ideal star this Tuesday for a collection of the French brand Chanel conceived as a tribute to the world of cinema.

On the last day of Paris Fashion Week, the show kicked off with the screening of a short film shot in a Parisian cinema, starring Stewartpaying homage to a classic from the year 1961: “Last Year in Marienbad”.

Gabrielle Chanel designed the costumes for actress Delphine Seyrig for this film by Alain Resnais.

Those looks were revisited at the show for the spring-summer collection, with luxury guests besides Stewart including top Naomi Campbell, singer Halsey and Charlotte Casiraghi of the princely family of Monaco.

The collection play with black and whiteand many sequins, from socks or stockings to shoes.

The shorts, in satin colors, are combined with tops or blouses that leave the back uncovered, evoking nightdresses.

The suit jacket, icon of the brand, reappears with a skirt, pants or shorts, adorned with tiny feathers, embroidery or sequins.

There are also boas, long gloves, ankle boots with rhinestones, sweaters made as if they were scales, gold velvet dresses, black dresses with side cuts.

“The movies we’ve seen, that possess us (…) the night, the feathers, the sequins, the heels: I like it when there is a mix”, explained Virginie Viard, artistic director.

There are some touches of color: the pale green of suit jackets, with a matching bag, a pink shirt that appears under a beige and salmon combination, violet dresses.

The parade closed with a sublime selection of black minidresses.