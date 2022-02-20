Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after reporting her disappearance | Famous

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they found the dead body of actress Lindsey Pearlman in the Hollywood area, who had been reported missing, was last seen on February 13.
On the morning of February 18, police officers went to the corner of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues after receiving a phone call to investigate a death. The Forensic Office confirmed that it was the 43-year-old actress.
Until now cause of death unknownbut the investigation continues.
The last time she was seen alive
According to the information collected, Lindsey Pearlman was last seen on Sunday February 13 around noon on North Mariposa Avenue, 3 miles from where her remains were found, CNN reported.
When he did not return home, family and friends notified the Los Angeles police of his disappearance.
Her husband broke the news to his followers
Vance Smith announced on his social networks that his wife’s body had been found lifeless.
“The police found Lindsey. She has left. I’m broken. I’ll share more details later, but I wanted to thank everyone for their love and efforts and ask that you please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”
Lindsey Pearlman’s journey
The 43-year-old actress is remembered for her work on hit shows like ‘Sneaky Pete’, ‘General Hospital’, ‘The Purge’, ‘American Housewife’ and ‘Chicago Justice’. She recently had a participation in the ‘Selena’ bioseries, produced by Netflix. Her last job was in ‘Vicious’.