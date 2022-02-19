Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead in Los Angeles

(Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

(CNN) — Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who was last seen on February 13 and reported missing by her family, was found dead Friday in the Hollywood area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The entity reported that this Friday, around 8:30 am, Hollywood police responded to a call to investigate the death of a person at the corner of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was actress Lindsey Erin Pearlman, 43. So far the cause of her death is unknown, which is expected to be determined later by forensic authorities.

What is known is that, according to Los Angeles police, Pearlman was last seen around noon Sunday near the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, about three miles from where her remains were found.

When Pearlman did not return home, friends and family became concerned for his safety and notified authorities.

Pearlman stood out as a television actress in the series “General Hospital”, “American Housewife” and “Chicago Justice”. Last year she played songwriter Diane Warren on the Netflix series “Selena.”

Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, posted a message on his Instagram account, saying, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I’ll share more details later, but I wanted to thank everyone for their love and efforts and ask that you please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”