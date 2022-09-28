Actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88



He won an Oscar for playing one of the most villainous characters on the big screen and his acceptance speech was memorable

Actress Louise Fletcher, remembered for playing one of the most hated characters in film history, Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, has died at the age of 88. Fletcher He died on Friday of natural causes at his home in Montdurausse (France)., as reported by his son Andrew Bick to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. The actress had overcome breast cancer twice.

That nurse role, so hated for its wickedness as remembered, earned Fletcher an Oscar from the Hollywood Academy. Her acceptance speech for the statuette was also memorable. “I loved that they hate me”he said on stage, dedicating the award to his parents using sign language because they were both deaf.