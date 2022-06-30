Actress Mary Mara apparently drowned in a river

Mary Mara, who appeared on such television shows as “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a car accident. drowning.

New York State Police said Monday that a woman identified as 61-year-old Mara was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent in upstate New York. , near the Canadian border.

Police said an official cause of death is still pending, but there were no signs of foul play and Mara apparently drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, fun and a real person” who was well-liked, as well as a great actress.

His first acting credit dates back to the 1989 film “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native has worked regularly ever since, in a mix of repeat characters on some shows and appearances on others.

He acted in movies like “”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night”. Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even”.