Actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at Discovery to make a big escape behind the wheel

LRenowned American actress Michelle Rodriguez, star of the famous ‘Fast & Furious’ saga, makes the greatest fantasy of 24 elite drivers come true by putting them behind the wheel during a real high-speed chase. On Thursday, June 30, at 10:00 p.m., the Discovery Channel premieres ‘Fuga al volante’, a new commitment from the channel that mixes the best of action cinema with a passion for the motor and speed, and where adrenaline is the principal ingredient.

This new series is a kind of road escape room in which competitors, at the wheel of unique car parts, must outrun their pursuers in speed and dexterity. Michelle Rodrguez, an expert in extreme driving on the big screen, along with him and the program’s team of motor experts are in charge of preparing the aspiring elite drivers to achieve their ambitious goal: to be the fastest and most skillful behind the wheel. in a high speed chase.

In order to be the best driver in the United States, each of the participants must give their maximum driving skills to get out of a circuit with secret exits and chasing cars that will try to hunt down the drivers, thus truncating participation.

Throughout 8 episodes, the 24 expert drivers of ‘Escape at the Wheel’, drivers specialized in drifting, rallying and street racing, will compete against each other to test their escape skills and mental strength, avoiding all kinds of obstacles and traps. what awaits you Speed ​​and precision will be the main assets that the participants have to emerge victorious and become the best driver in the United States putting their own vehicles at stake.

SKILL AT THE WHEEL IN THE PUREEST HOLLYWOOD STYLE

In this first season of ‘FUGA AL VOLANTE’, Michelle Rodriguez brings the audience closer to all the tricks and risky maneuvers she is used to in each of the installments in which she has participated in ‘Fast & Furious’.

The 24 candidates will attend the event with their favorite vehicles to beat the rest of their rivals in a true survival race on asphalt. A minimum of two chasing cars will put each of the participants in a bind trying to prevent the escape of each of the pilots and boxing them in to disqualify them and eliminate them from the competition.

All kinds of vehicles run through the industrial complex that Michelle and the program team have prepared with endless traps on the track, testing cars like a Tesla, an S2000, an Impala from 66 or a Ford Taurus from 94. Who can be crowned? as America’s best and most skilled pilot?