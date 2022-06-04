Entertainment

Actress Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise’s ex, comes out of the closet in a totally unexpected way

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Nicole Kidman recently claimed to have had an affair with one of her co-stars. She gave these statements while she was married to the singer Keith Urban. The actress with whom Nicole Kidman would have had an affair is nothing more and nothing less than Naomi Watts and sources close to the actress declared that: “They were not together for a long time, but Nicole Kidman admitted that she is a proud bisexual woman”

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife has blown up social networks with her coming out of the closet and her statements about her sexuality. Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress who is currently 54 years old. Her revelations about her sexuality took place on a podcast where the actress spoke openly about her bisexuality and her romantic experience with Watts.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Regina Blandón’s father minimizes sexual abuse of his daughter: “it was not so serious”

3 mins ago

the danger of your ‘healthy’ diet

4 mins ago

How many millions is Shakira’s fortune?

14 mins ago

Anne Hathaway is seen with skirt and slingback shoes in summer trend

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button