Actress of ‘Doctor Strange’ will spend 8 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

Mexico City.- Doctor Strange is in the eye of the hurricane, not only for being the highest grossing at the moment, but for involving an actress who participated in the film in a crime of sexual violence.

The case of Zara Phythian and her husband Victor Marke shook the industry after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

For this crime Zara has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Meanwhile, Victor will be 14 years.

According to Judge Mark Watson, Markle was the “driving force” behind the crimes they committed together. Zara, for her part, was moved by “the influence he had on her from an early age.” The couple met when he became the instructor of the actress.

Both Zara and Victor were found guilty of 14 counts of sexual activity, and Markle four counts of indecent assault. According to some media, Marke cried when he heard her sentence.

On the identity of the victim, it has been kept secret, but it is known that he narrated that he regularly stayed at the couple’s house, and assured that the actress gave him rum and asked him if he wanted to play the “challenges” before forcing her. to have sexual intercourse with her husband.

Also, Markle asked him to record him while recreating porn scenes with Zara.

Throughout the trial, Zara has said that she is innocent. In fact, she even greeted her fans who were waiting for her outside the court.