Actress of the Cine de Oro ended up in a psychiatric hospital after her father killed her boyfriend

They say that reality is stranger than fiction and this is the case of a famous golden movie actress who saw his career cut short after a terrible tragedy.

After having excelled in the fields of acting and in beauty pageants, she suffered a serious depression after the murder of her boyfriend.

Ana Bertha Lepe made her career stand out after participating in the Señorita México pageant and later in Miss Universe, since numerous directors were interested in her.

It was thus that the native of Tecolotlán, Jalisco, who had already had small roles in movies, prior to beauty pageants, managed to attract attention to her talent in films such as “El visconde de Montecristo” “Rebelde sin causa” and “Los hawks”.

Her life seemed perfect, because at the age of 20 she was already a consolidated actress and was considered one of the most beautiful faces in Mexican cinema.

However, fate had a sad ending in store for him. After meeting her great love, Agustín de Anda, during a filming, she began to have confrontations with her father. William Lepewho was opposed to his daughter dating someone with less wealth.

However, Ana Bertha fought for her romance to such an extent that after a few years of courtship she got engaged to Agustín and they set their wedding for June 1960.

The father of the famous actress of the golden cinema killed her boyfriend

In order to take the party in peace, on the night of May 29, 1960, Agustín de Anda accompanied Ana Bertha to her show at the ‘La Fuente’ cabaret. There, he approached his father-in-law and told him about the good intentions he had with his daughter, the love he professed for her and how much he wanted to marry her, but he ignored her words, took out a 360-caliber pistol and shot him twice. times. The loss of blood caused him to die within minutes.

Disconsolately, Ana Bertha Lepe She fell into a deep depression because she lost two of her great loves: her fiancé and her father, who soon turned himself in to the authorities and was imprisoned.

After that, the famous actress of the golden cinema moved away from the big screen because she had to be admitted to a psychiatric center. It was until 1978 that she returned to recording. One of her last works was ‘El patrullero 777’, with Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas. She died at the age of 79 on October 24, 2013 in Mexico City.