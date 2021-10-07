Actress Reese Witherspoon said she was harassed by a director at 16

Loading... Advertisements

American actress Reese Witherspoon, famous among other things for the film When love burns the soul and the series Big Little Lies, complained that she was sexually harassed by a director when she was 16. Witherspoon did not identify the director, but at a Hollywood event organized by the magazine Elle he said, speaking of the accusations made in recent days to producer Harvey Weinstein: “I also have my experiences that have come back to me very clearly, and that make it difficult for me to sleep. I find it difficult to think and communicate many of the feelings I have had, such as anxiety, guilt for not having spoken before. I feel real disgust for the director who harassed me when I was 16, and anger at the agents and producers who made me realize that silence was the condition to find work. And I would like to be able to tell you that it was an isolated episode in my career, but unfortunately it wasn’t. I have had various experiences of sexual harassment and assault, and I don’t talk about it very often. ‘ Witherspoon said she found the courage to speak out after many Hollywood actresses – and women in general, around the world – have been publicly sharing experiences of sexual harassment in recent days: “It made me want to talk, and to do it. strong, because I feel less alone this week than I have felt in my entire career ».