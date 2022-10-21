Actress Sandra Bullock sells her ranch in California

The famous American actress Sandra Bullock has decided to place selling his great ranch in the state of California and that maintains an extensive production of organic crops where avocados predominate. The value of this property has been established at 6 million dollars and has belonged to the actress since 2007 and In addition to crops, it is capable of offering immense trails to enjoy direct contact with nature.

A main mansion maintains a basically Mediterranean style and that it is accompanied by other constructions and it is that this is a little-known facet of the Oscar-winning actress and that she has obviously maintained a certain anonymity in a line parallel to acting. A ranch that can be classified as beautiful and extensive located in the same state where the person resides actress Jessica Alba.

Actress Sandra Bullock’s ranch for sale in California

This home has been part of Sandra’s estate for 15 years and at that time she shelled out $2.7 million for a trio of adjoining parcels that include an excellent tract of land as well as spaces arranged for the breeding of farm animals. Called “La Granja” this ranch maintains a location near Palomar Mountain in the heart of the rural community of Valley Center.

The main house is designed in the best Mediterranean style, full of amenities and with 4 bedrooms and half a dozen bathrooms. The construction dates back to 1990 and is completely hidden behind an entrance that is preceded by a long path offering security and privacy in its 550 square meters of space available to be inhabited.

The amenities offered are of the highest magnitude and it maintains rest areas such as its saltwater pool and spa areaas well as various entertainment and rest areas to enjoy the outdoor environment and to enjoy maximum tranquility, the entire ranch has a remote surveillance system with security cameras and other technological innovations.

This main house has a great room with hardwood floors and fireplace that contrast perfectly well with their vaulted ceilings and French style doors that open directly onto the central courtyard, where it is possible to enjoy the beauty of its fountain.

A home that unites the traditional and the modern of the United States

Also has a couple of extra builds that function equally as houses and that maintain very different styles (one made of adobe and another prefabricated respectively). For its part, the prefabricated house is made up of 3 bedrooms and a couple of bathrooms, a workshop for various repairs typical of the ranch, a gazebo and a chicken coop.

What allows it to be employed as a guest house and offer a service and comfort according to guests of height. Always maintaining a design that, although rustic and rural, is still modern and innovative. So it stands out as a perfect mix of styles designed so that comfort and safety are two essential characteristics of their spaces.

A property sale decision that it could be influenced by his decision to withdraw from the tabloids, although he has made it very clear in his statements that it is a temporary withdrawal, so it remains wait for news about your new activities or any intention of moving to another city. The truth is that the new owner of this real estate property will be able to keep under his feet a delight of functionalities and a constant contact with nature without giving up technology and to luxury.