Entertainment

Actress Sandra Echeverría revealed that she was bullied by two well-known Marvel actors

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 3 minutes read

Who said that bullying and harassment is only suffered by children at school? Bullying manifests itself in different ways and in different areas of life: in schools, at work, at home, and always leads to the same result: inhibition, fear, vulnerability, silence and silence. isolation on the part of the person who suffers it and who feels that they do not have the necessary tools to defend themselves against attacks.

Sandra Echeverria She is recognized for her participation in the usurper as well as in I am looking for a boyfriend for my wife and further back in time the hollywood movie savages where he shared a cast with another Mexican recognized by audiences around the world: Salma Hayek. In that project Oliver Stonewhich was released in 2012, the interpreter had as partners Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively and Benicio del Toro, among others.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Forest Whitaker’s 10 best films according to IMDb

6 mins ago

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her son and daughter Stormi in new baby announcement

7 mins ago

A young woman invents a trip to Paris and cheats on Instagram in the trailer for “False influencer”

17 mins ago

Ana de Armas brings news of the first John Wick spin-off

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button