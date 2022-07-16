Actress Sandra Echeverría revealed that she was bullied by two well-known Marvel actors

Who said that bullying and harassment is only suffered by children at school? Bullying manifests itself in different ways and in different areas of life: in schools, at work, at home, and always leads to the same result: inhibition, fear, vulnerability, silence and silence. isolation on the part of the person who suffers it and who feels that they do not have the necessary tools to defend themselves against attacks.

Sandra Echeverria She is recognized for her participation in the usurper as well as in I am looking for a boyfriend for my wife and further back in time the hollywood movie savages where he shared a cast with another Mexican recognized by audiences around the world: Salma Hayek. In that project Oliver Stonewhich was released in 2012, the interpreter had as partners Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively and Benicio del Toro, among others.

Everything seemed to be a dream come true for Sandra Echeverria that was beginning to conquer Hollywood in a film by an iconic director with a cast full of top-tier figures. In the plot of the tape she personifies cupcake, the drug dealer’s daughter Elena (Salma Hayek), who is kidnapped by the protagonists Ben and Chon in response to the imprisonment of their girlfriend: Ophelia.

sandra took advantage of his social networks to remember an unfortunate episode of bullying he suffered during the recording of a scene from savages along with the actors Aaron Taylor Johnson Y Taylor Kitsch. Before beginning the story, she stressed that it was not “abuse” but rather an act of bullying that these Hollywood figures carried out with her.

“Today I was reminded of a story of bullying in a project I filmed 10 years ago. Two very famous actors. It gave me a lot of courage again. One day I will tell you. If it happened today, I would definitely have charged them. I clarify: bullying, not harassment”, The actress said on Twitter that she went ahead with her story, saying that in a scene inside a truck where she was tied by the hands and feet, the actors accelerated fully, causing her to hit herself repeatedly.

One detail about this unfortunate situation is that the father of Sandra Echeverria she witnessed the whole event and had to refrain from reacting to the actors because otherwise she could jeopardize her daughter’s career in the Hollywood film industry, a place she had a hard time reaching through her work and that this situation did not deserve to harm.

Sandra Echeverria.

Aaron Taylor Johnson He is recognized for his role in the Marvel movie, Avengers: Age of Ultronwhere he personified Peter Maximoff, the brother of Wanda (elizabeth olsen) who dies during the events of that MCU entry. For its part, taylor kitsch He also participated in a film of the brand, in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the forgettable Battleship. Both are young people with great prospects within the industry.

Sandra Echeverria He defined them as two proud and famous teenagers while pointing out that he hated them for such a misplaced situation. He also said that at the premiere of the film Aaron Taylor Johnson approached her to apologize for what happened but that the other protagonist of the event, Taylor, He never showed regret. The Mexican wondered if this is what gives you “the power of Hollywood.