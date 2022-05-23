Actress Scarlett Johansson would have a major role in a new ‘Star Wars’ movie

United States.- Scarlett Johansson could have ended his involvement entirely with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s certainly not over with Disney. Although there were some problems caused by the marketing to put to Black Widow in Disney+ Instead of being released in theaters, that breach of contract lawsuit was settled between Johansson and the media giant. It now appears that Disney is doing the right thing by the actress as it has been revealed from a trusted and proven source that lucasfilm is heavily targeting Scarlett Johansson for a movie from StarWars.

Related news

Star Wars is currently going through a bit of a shuffle, as the slate of movies being developed continues to be altered. The new trilogy that was being created by Rian Johnsonn has been put on hold, and reports are that now Taika Waititi is the next director to direct a film in the myths of StarWars.

Taika Waititi is possibly the best director of Marvelas Thor: Ragnarök It is one of the best Marvel movies. Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel to Ragnarok, also has the makings of being one of the best films in the franchise. Scarlett Johansson has a gravitas that pairs well with Waititi’s wacky directing style, plus she worked with him on the award-nominated Oscar Jor Jo Rabbit.

There are also reports that Star Wars is aiming to move away from the saga. Skywalker, since the president kathleen kennedy stated that legacy characters should no longer be recast, meaning the story should finally come to an end. There have been many rumors that Star Wars could return to an older period, and that is the case with the books currently detailing The Old Republicwhich is an older period in the Star Wars mythos.

Fans have been clamoring for a story set in the timeline when it existed. Darth Revan, what is a sith lord oldest who ruled time long before Clone Wars took place. This story was made popular by the video game series Knights of the Old Republic. A curious fact is that Revan was officially canonized in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, as his name was briefly mentioned. Honestly, we haven’t seen any Jedi older than the Jedi Council that ruled during the age of the Clone Wars. Johansson could be a founding member of the Jedi Order, and one dealing with the oldest and most terrifying Sith Masters.

Regardless of the direction Disney and Lucasfilm take with this expansive universe, adding Scarlett Johansson to a Star Wars movie is a fantastic idea. Although she was part of The Avengers, it was always a bright spot in all those ensemble movies. So much so, that even after his character had been killed off, he was still given a solo prequel movie. That’s how popular it is. She would be a very welcome addition to the Star Wars universe, and there haven’t been many female leads. The fans are still on the fence about Daisy Ridley, but Johansson would never be questioned in a leading role.