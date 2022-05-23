Entertainment

Actress Scarlett Johansson would have a major role in a new ‘Star Wars’ movie

United States.- Scarlett Johansson could have ended his involvement entirely with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s certainly not over with Disney. Although there were some problems caused by the marketing to put to Black Widow in Disney+ Instead of being released in theaters, that breach of contract lawsuit was settled between Johansson and the media giant. It now appears that Disney is doing the right thing by the actress as it has been revealed from a trusted and proven source that lucasfilm is heavily targeting Scarlett Johansson for a movie from StarWars.

