Actress Selena Gómez addresses her struggle with mental problems in a new film

The documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Mewhich addresses the struggle of the singer and actress Selena Gómez with her mental health problems, will premiere globally on Apple TV + on November 4, the technology company and the artist herself announced on Tuesday.

“After spending years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieved unimaginable stardom. But just as she reached a new peak of fame, an unexpected turn led her into obscurity. This exceptionally raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light,” Apple said in a statement.

In turn, the singer and actress posted on Instagram a “trailer” of the documentary along with which she wrote: “My Mind and Me. Sometimes we don’t get along and it becomes hard to breathe. But I wouldn’t change my life.”

The 30-year-old performer has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, revealing in 2020 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed more than 45 billion global streams of her music, Apple said.

“This year he received a Grammy nomination for his first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for his role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Buildingin which he performs alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short,” he added.

The film is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who directed the most successful documentary of its time: the critically acclaimed landmark film Madonna: Truth or Darewhich is still considered one of the most viewed films of its genre.

According to the statement, the new film is Apple’s second project with production companies Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy-nominated documentary. Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.