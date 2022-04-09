Actress Vanessa Hudgens reveals that she has the ability to communicate with ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens is probably one of the people most admired by those young people who one day grew up watching her play her role as Gabriela Montez in the youth saga High School Musical. Now, a few years later, and totally immersed in her new projects, the actress and singer has confessed the strange paranormal gift that she has had since she was a child: she can communicate with ghosts.

The young woman, who is currently 33 years old, fell in love with millions of teenagers between 2006 and 2010 with High School Musical, the saga that starred with the handsome Zac Efron. This role is the one for which she has been most remembered, although she has also worked on other well-known shoots such as Bad Boys for Life either Tick, Tick… Boom!, among many others.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens with Zac Efron in ‘High School Musical 3’ Third parties

Now the actress is 100% focused on her new projects, a fact for which she has been interviewed in The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson on NBC. During the interview, the actress was encouraged to confess that she has a sixth sense: she can communicate with the beyond. Apparently, the singer of hits like Therapy either Boho Days has come to have some encounters with ghosts.

Hudgens admitted that he can communicate with ghosts. Although she initially stated that she is delighted with this gift, she also confessed that at first she did not like it at all. “I’ve accepted the fact that I see and hear things. I denied it for a while because it scared me. The unknown is scary. But recently I said, ‘No, this is a gift and something I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean on that,'” he explained under Clarkson’s watchful gaze.

“I remember when I was 8 years old, I was getting ready to go to school, and in my room there was like, you know those plates that you pull on the string? It’s a toy. Well, I started walking and it just started going next to me,” he explained, referring to his first paranormal encounter. The singer revealed that, over the years, she has become more interested in these issues, investigating the paranormal world.





Vanessa explained to viewers of the show how she communicates with ghosts. It apparently does this through a “spirit box,” which helps it “scan for radio frequencies very quickly. There’s something about the electricity it creates that allows spirits to speak through it,” she explained.

Apparently, this technique was performed on some occasion with a friend. “I turned it on and said, ‘Hi Sam, this is Vanessa, this is Gigi.’ Vanessa’. I asked him if there was something he wanted to tell me and he said: ‘No’. So I thanked him and well, you have to tell them to stay where they are or they could follow you, “he concluded, joking about the matter.

