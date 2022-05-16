Entertainment

Actress was sentenced for acting against a minor

The popular actress known for her participation in Doctor Strange, Zara Pythianwho was playing one of the followers of Dormammu in the first installment of super sorcerer, you will receive a sentence together with his husbandaccused and being guilty of various crimes, acting immorally against a minor.

This to say it with “lighter words”, because the situation is really heavy, according to the media, the famous 37-year-old actress has already been tried and convicted of 14 charges, while her 59-year-old husband for 18 of his own.

According to the information revealed, these charges are related to activities of a sexual nature against a minor, which would have occurred in 2005, from the month of December of that cycle until December 2008.

The police interview with one of the objectives actress He was in charge of revealing several important data for the case.

“I was aware that what was happening was wrong, but I did not know how to get out of the situation, nor could I say anything,” said the witness, a young woman who was also an admirer of the actress and who met the couple because they worked. of martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire, UK.

Zara Phythian / AFP

Zara Phythian and her husband will be sentenced for acting against a minor.

It is said that when this all started, her husband was married to another woman, so even that relationship also ended due to his relationship with Zara Pythian.

At that time, the famous had not even turned 12 years old, we do not know what kind of private life they led or how they came to carry out these highly probable acts, but we do know that justice has reached them.

