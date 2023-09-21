Actress Yara Shahidi to receive WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award – WWD

Award Time: Actress Yara Shahidi will be the 18th recipient of the annual WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award, which will be presented on November 30 during the 2023 WIF Honors, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

Shahidi will attend the Max Mara Spring 2024 show in Milan on Thursday.

Max Mara’s global brand ambassador Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti praised Shahidi’s “outstanding work, both on-screen and off-screen” and described it as an “incredible inspiration”.

He added, “As a brand we are extremely proud to be associated with a talented artist, a successful entrepreneur, a skilled worker and a beautiful ambassador for culture on such a deep and honest level. “She is an extraordinary ambassador for all the messages we try to send to women in our community.”

Fighting for gender parity and equality in the entertainment industry since 1973, the award recognizes not only Shahidi’s professional career but also her fight for inclusivity and equality.

Kirsten Schaefer, CEO of WIF, said, “At just 23 years old, Yara has already established herself as a style icon, an incredibly talented actress and producer, and most critically, an advocate for equity within and beyond the entertainment industry. “has established himself as a fierce advocate for.” “Yara has shown a tireless commitment throughout her career to improving our world. Her leadership among her generation makes Yara an ideal complement to the list of talented women who have received this award over the past 18 years.”

Shahidi is the breakout star of ABC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series ,Black-ish” and in 2019, along with his business partner and mother Kerry Shahidi, he expanded his relationship with ABC by signing a multiyear production deal under the moniker “7th Sun Productions.”

She serves as executive producer and head of Freeform’s “Black-ish”, Spinoff series, “Grown-ish.”

Earlier this month Shahidi executive produced and starred in the Amazon Studios film “Sitting in Bars with Cake.” Additional recent credits include Apple’s limited series “Extrapolation”., and Meta’s “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off”, an interview-style show in which she both starred and was executive producer.

Inspired by her extensive work with President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Shahidi founded Eighteen x 18, now called VivotNext, to shed light on Gen Z and Black, Indigenous and people of color inclusion in the political process. Is.

Founded in 1973 as Women in Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in screen industries to achieve equality and change the culture. Previous recipients include Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt and Maria Are included. Beautiful. Last year, this award was given to Lili Reinhart.