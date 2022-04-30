Actresses who appeared in ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’ and you did not remember

Protagonists of soap operas, comedians and hosts have passed through this famous program For: tania knight APR. 29. 2022

Throughout his 14 years of life, ‘The Rose of Guadeloupe’ It has had an innumerable cast, including celebrities that you would never imagine were on the show, some of them leaving their comfort zone aside to bring you the best episodes of faith and hope.

Here is a list of those actresses that you may not have known were in any of the episodes:

TELENOVELA PROTAGONISTS

Many names have circulated in this production of Miguel Angel Herrosbut without a doubt the participation of actresses such as Victoria Ruffo, Erika Buenfil, Claudia Martín, Michelle Vieth, Andrea Lagunes, Daniela Luján, Adriana Nieto, Alejandra Barros, Michelle Renaud, Renata Notni, Geraldine Galván, Jade Fraser Y Elyfer Torres.

VILLAINS, LEADING ACTRESSES AND OTHER TELENOVELA ACTRESSES

Stephanie Villarreal (‘Celine’ from ‘Rebel’), Yulianna Peniche (‘The Damned Cripple’), Cynthia Klitbo, Naidelyn Navarrete, Aleida Núñez, Ana Martin, Cecilia Gabriela, Amairani, Eugenia Cauduro, Leticia Perdigón, Laura Vignatti, Martha Julia, María Rojo, Ale Müller, Violeta Isfel, Nicole Vale , Natasha Dupeyrón, Arantza Ruiz, Fátima Torre, Alejandra Ávalos, Ela Velden, Fernanda Urdapilleta Y Norma Lazareno are some others that also had their chapter in ‘The Rose of Guadeloupe’ where they totally left their comfort zone aside.

Danna Paola Y Carol Seville their careers stood out on this show and their performances have already become iconic.

Macaria (‘Dona Magda’ from ‘Neighbors’), Michelle Rodríguez (‘Toña’ from ’40 and 20′), Mariana Boots (‘Martina’ from ‘A family of ten’), María Fernanda García (‘Aunt Licha’ from ‘A family of ten’), Zully Keith (‘Renata’ from ‘A family of ten’), Jessica Segura (‘I fall over laughing’), Begoña Narváez (‘Miranda’ from ’40 and 20′), Carmen Salinas, Bárbara Torres (‘Excelsa’), María Chacón, Dalilah Polanco, Andrea Torre Y Ferny Graciano (‘The CQ’) They are some of the actresses who left comedy for drama in some of the episodes and surprised with their performance.

ACTRESSES THAT COME FROM REALITIES

Estefanía Ahumada (‘Challenge 4 elements’ and ‘inseparable’) Y Grecia Sánchez (‘Little Giants’) They join the cast of this television success, demonstrating everything they have learned in acting.

Barbara Islands Y Natalia Tellez They are two of the young drivers who have appeared on this program. In the case of tellezmade an emblematic episode that has gone viral on several occasions.

ACTRESSES WHO HAVE ALREADY DEPARTED, BUT WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER

In our memory will always remain the stellar performances of actresses like Carmen Salinas, María Rubio (‘Catalina Creel’), Lilia Aragón, Lucía Guilmáin, Marystell Molina, Dolores Salomón ‘La Bodoquito’, Carmen Montejo, Irma Lozano, Mariana Karr, Raquel Pankowsky and Alma Muriel.

Did you imagine that so many celebrities had gone through this program? And there are still many more to come.