Between blondes who dye their hair red and those who were born with copper hair who dye it blonde, we tell you who really are the actresses who are natural redheads. These celebrities have stood out in Hollywood not only for their great talent on the big screen, their charisma and unparalleled beauty, their reddish hair has also made them shine.

While there are blondes who were born to be redheads like Emma Stone, who was actually born with almost entirely platinum hair. There are also celebrities that you would not imagine they are natural redheads for the constant changes they make in their image for the different films in which they participate.

They are the actresses who are natural redheads

Lindsay Lohan

It is well known that Lindsay Lohan is a natural redhead, Well, most of us could see her beginnings in acting at the hands of Disney when she was just a girl. The American actress she stood out in movies like “Game of twins” appearing with long, and then short, red hair and pronounced freckles.

There was a time when Lindsay Lohan detached herself from her roles on the big screen and was seen with a radical change of look. The actress had dyed her hair an almost white blonde, but it didn’t take long for you to return to your reddish roots.

Currently Lindsay Lohan made her big return to acting with the Netflix Christmas movie “Falling for Christmas” in which she stars alongside “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet. Next November 10 is the estimated date on which we will be able to see the American acting in this fun rom-com.

Nicole Kidman

For many years Nicole Kidman She wore her hair with an extra light golden blonde as we could see in movies like “Nine Perfect Strangers”, “The Scandal”, “The Interpreter”, among others. Nevertheless, the american actress is a natural redheadShowing off her iconic curly auburn hair in movies like “Far Horizons,” where she starred opposite Tom Cruise,

In 2019 Nicole Kidman left the blonde behind after several years and returned to her natural redhead, which also made her look much more rejuvenated, as they let her know on social networks.

Currently, Nicole Kidman premiered her most recent film, “The Man from the North”, on April 22, in which she participated with great stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård and Björk.

marcia cross

As we could see in the iconic series “Desperate Housewives”, Marcia Cross was born with intensely red hair. Unlike the aforementioned actresses, she has not dyed her hair blonde, she has only worn a wig for one of her films.

Marcia Cross has appeared in movies and television shows such as “Eastwick,” with Chris Evans; “Seinfeld”, “One Life to live”, “Always say goodbye” and “The source of pleasure”. The actress was most active during the 1990s and early 2000s as an actress, so she hasn’t released anything new.

Marcia Cross’s distance from the small and big screen could be due to the fact that a few years ago she announced that had anal cancer. This was revealed through his social networks in 2019 with a photograph in which she appears without hair after having cut it all off.

Jessica Chastain

The actress appeared with an almost platinum blonde when playing her much hated character of Celia Foote in “Crossed Stories”. However, in the vast majority of his other films keeps her natural red hair.

The hair tone so characteristic of Jessica Chattain is a combination of redhead and the copper known as ginger beer, ronze or Venetian red. With this color, the American actress never goes unnoticed either when she goes out on her day or on the red carpets of different events.

Some of the other films in which we can see Jessica Chastain with her natural red hair is in “Ava”, “Alone against the power”, “The huntsman and the ice queen”, among others.

Bryce DallasHoward

Another natural redhead is Bryce DallasHoward, who on different occasions has been strongly compared to Jessica Chastain. The similarities go beyond the tone of her hair so characteristic of her, because her beauty and talent on the screen has made it visible that they are almost identical.

We can also see Bryce Dalla Howard in “Crossed Stories”, unlike Jessica Chastain, she does wear her long hair natural redhead.

In addition, the American actress fell in love by wearing a more golden strawberry tone in “Jurassic World”, but rarely has she left her intense reddish.