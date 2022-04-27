Actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe in film and television: Ana de Armas will be the next | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Although it was not at all common to see her dressed like the diva, it worked properly and, of course, she stole the public’s attention by stepping out of her comfort zone.
Back in 1985, director Nicolas Roeg created a film called ‘Insignificance’, where the protagonists were four characters based on figures such as: Joseph McCarthy, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio and Albert Einstein.
When they find themselves in a hotel room, all together they begin to talk about different topics such as politics, sexuality, problems from their childhoods, among others.
Although the proposal may seem strange, Theresa Russell does a great job of bringing the model to life, and imitating the way she speaks and dresses exactly as she did.
She had the opportunity to jump to the big screen with a unique role, and that was Marilyn Monroe in ‘My week with Marilyn Monroe’.
In 2011, she played the role of the woman who became a sex symbol in the 1950s, specifically at the time when the blonde woman was filming the film in England, ‘The Prince and the Showgirl’.
The film focuses on Marilyn’s relationship with Colin Clark, a production assistant who becomes her faithful friend, and helps her deal with the pressure of work by giving her a break from her professional life for a week.
One of Blake Lively’s most remembered roles was the one she did in the series ‘Gossip Girl’ as Serena van der Woodsen.
In its 100th episode, she recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous song ‘Diamond’s are a Girl’s Best Friend’, which appears in the 1953 film ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’.
Blake wears a pink evening dress, long gloves, a sparkly necklace and diamond bracelets just like the blonde actress who died at the age of 36 did.
Ana de Armas will soon be Marilyn Monroe
The next star to personify Marilyn will be the Cuban Ana de Armas in the bio series ‘Blonde’, which will be released on Netflix at some point in 2022.
The material will be based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which bears the same name, and will feature other great actors such as Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson.
With the wig and makeup, Ana will manage to be Marilyn herself, since they share many similar features such as eyes and lips.
In the series ‘The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe’, from 2015, what little was known about was portrayed, his family life.
At the same time that the actress worked to achieve her dream of being famous, the relationship with her mother, who suffered from mental illness, is also shown.
The person in charge of the main role as the protagonist was Kelli Garner, who told the portal ‘Today’ in an interview, that at first she did not know whether to take the role, because she feared not representing Marilyn in the correct way; however, it was quite the opposite, and her performance was acclaimed by critics.