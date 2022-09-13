Actresses who played Queen Elizabeth II in fiction

died the Queen isabel II at age 96, at Balmoral Castle, according to Buckingham Palace. Now it will be Carlos III who succeeds her in the British Crown.

the life of the Queen isabel II She was portrayed in many series and movies, so many actresses had the opportunity to play her. Here we review some of the most important.

Freya Wilson: The King’s Speech

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/girl-with-pink-dress-8f4b3bfd.png

In this Tom Hooper film in which Colin Firth and Helena Bonham Carter participated, you can see a little 10-year-old Elizabeth. She years later she would be the Queen isabel II. You can watch this tape on HBO Max.

Jeanette Charles: Austin Powers in Goldmember

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/a-person-with-a-red-dress-b3fdfd63.png

In this comedy it is seen how the agent Austin Powers faces the Evil Doctor and Mini-Me again. It is the actress Jeanette Charles who plays a Queen isabel II quite particular. You can also watch it on HBO Max.

Claire Foy: The Crown 1 and 2

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/alex-jennings-matt-smith-vanessa-kirby-ben-miles-poses-for-a-photograph-a3c54403.jpg

Claire Foy plays the Queen isabel II in the first two seasons of The Crown, which cover the 1960s. Foy won a Golden Globe for his performance. You can watch the series on Netflix.

Olivia Colman: The Crown 3 and 4

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/woman-with-white-dress-39d83cde.jpg

After Foy’s performance, it is Olivia Colman who took the role to play a Queen isabel II more adult. This stage covers the period between 1979 and 1990 during Margaret Thatcher’s 11 years as Prime Minister and with the arrival of Lady Diana Spencer.

Stella Gonet: Spencer

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/09/a-green-truck-57af7dc9.jpg

In Spencer, from 2021, the life of Diana embodied by Kristen Stewart is seen. In this film, who plays the Queen isabel II is the actress Stella Gonet. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.