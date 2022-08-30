Actress’s sister reacts to Johnny Depp’s appearance at the MTV Vmas

On August 28, the MTV Video Music Awards were held, also known as MTV Vmasin which there were several surprises, including the Johnny Depp appearancewho after winning the trial for defamation against Amber Heard, little by little returns to show business.

Johnny Depp appeared in a video prerecorded on the joked saying that “i needed the job”, adding that it is “available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes and whatever they need”.

Whitney Heard, sister of Amber Heard, reacted to his former brother-in-law’s appearance at the Video Music Awards. “MTV you are disgusting and clearly desperate!” she wrote in an Instagram story.





“I really hope that none of the people who did this have daughters,” he added alongside the hashtags “#DVMAS” and “#IStandWithAmberHeard”.

Followed by the reaction of the sister of Amber Heardjournalist Alex Suskineditor of Vulture, said that “Johnny Depp showing up at the Vmas for funny cameos is really gross”.

Johnny Depp resumes his career little by little

The MTV Vmas represent the first major appearance of Johnny Depp on American television since 2017 when he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show.

In addition, Depp has returned to the cinema because he will direct a film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and produced by Al Pacino. On the other hand, he signed a seven-figure, multi-year deal to continue to be the face of Dior’s Sauvage cologne.

