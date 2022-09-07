Actu People – Justin Bieber makes a radical decision to preserve his health

Justin Bieber announced on Tuesday that he was to take another break from touring, following a health crisis he suffered earlier this year.

The singer, who has suspended his tour in June after having been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndromemade the announcement on the stories section of his verified Instagram account.

Bieber, who had resumed his Justice World Tour in July, said in his note that after sharing that he had the syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzedhe was able to complete the North American leg of his concert tour.

” After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I headed to Europe with the aim of continuing the tour“, can we read in the press release. ” I gave six concerts, but it really exhausted me“.

After a performance at Rock in Rio in BrazilBieber wrote: exhaustion caught up with me and i realized i had to make my health a priority right now. »

” So I’m going to take a break from touring for now“, according to the press release. ” I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and recover“.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay-Hunt syndrome ” occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.. »