[Actu Retro] Respect, the first and big success of Alliance Ethnik

For this new retro news, we are going back to 1995. Some of you had just been born and your parents were certainly dancing to their Son if they were trendy at that time 😉

With more than 375,000 counter sales, this Sound entitled “Respect”, signed Alliance Ethnik, was one of the biggest hits of the year 95, the year when rap became more and more commercialized thanks to funcky and others.

Namely: This single was the first of the group Alliance Ethnik. A French rap group formed in 1990 in Creil and dissolved in 1999. It consisted of five members of various origins (Algerian, Italian, French and Congolese), hence the name Alliance Ethnik. They are known for their dance singles inspired by Funk, oriented Rap West Coast, within a French Rap scene of the mid-1990s, saturated with New York trends.

In 1995, with the album “Simple & Funky”, the group was a hit in France, Belgium and Switzerland thanks to singles like “Respect”. But the second album entitled “Fat come back”, released in 1999, does not meet the same success and the group separates the same year; but it’s a shame to stay on a failure…

Listen to the single “Respect” again and watch the clip in our Retro news.