Actually, the song by Ana Bárbara that Belinda despised but that Ángela Aguilar turned into a hit | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

His 18 years could make one believe that he has very little experience in singing and that his musical career is just beginning, but it is not so. Angela Aguilar she was practically born under spotlights and on a stage, so from a very young age she delights thousands of people in Mexico and the whole world with his already worked voice, which has made him accumulate several successes and recognitions.

Although some of his songs are a personal mark of his presentations, the story many times could have been very different from what is seen now, because on some occasions those lyrics were not exclusive to him and could have been interpreted by another artist from the same level or maybe more.

This has been reflected with a theme of Angela Eagler, composed by Ana Bárbara, which was not going to be sung by the young artist, but was dedicated to Belinda. However, despite the fact that everything was already advanced for the green-eyed woman to be the owner of the letter, this did not materialize.

The 18-year-old singer is one of the main promises of the Mexican regional (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Instagram)

WHAT IS THE SONG THAT BELINDA WOULD HAVE REJECTED AND ANGELA AGUILAR WELCOMED?

Although it is hard for many to believe, due to the great success of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter with this song, the song in question is “In reality”, which was released on digital platforms, with a video clip included, in April 2021. That is to say , it’s been a year since we all heard those melodies for the first time.

Since then, the video of the song on YouTube has more than 55 million views and its success on digital would not only end there. Also a part of its lyrics was taken as a TikTok trend that many people in the world have tried to imitate with the characteristic dance steps of the theme.

But, as we already mentioned, this song was not directed for her, but for Belinda. What will have happened?

WHY WOULD BELINDA HAVE “REALLY” REFUSED?

A few years ago, on social networks, we saw a little about the meetings that Belinda was having with Ana Bárbara, composer of this song. What’s more, in a story on Instagram, both began to sing part of the lyrics, so now it is very striking that the blonde has not recorded the theme song.

Moreover, Ana Bárbara herself has acknowledged that the song was originally composed for Belinda, but in the end an agreement was not reached, so she went in search of her friend Pepe Aguilar to offer it to her dynasty, mainly her daughter Ángela, who has a more than promising career despite his young age.

The “Princess of the Mexican Regional” had also commented that on one occasion the Potosi composer wrote to her offering her the song and she immediately accepted, of course her father made some changes to adapt it to her style.

At the moment, neither Ana Bárbara nor Belinda have stated why the agreement to record the song was not closed. What is certain is that Ángela Aguilar received the lyrics and turned it into a resounding success that is liked throughout Mexico and in several Latin American countries.

Belinda would have rejected a song that Ángela Aguilar made a hit (Photo: Getty Images)

THE CONTROVERSY BETWEEN ÁNGELA AGUILAR AND BELINDA

For many months there has been talk of a possible enmity between Belinda and Ángela Aguilar that, supposedly, had been born when the youngest of them recorded a song with Christian Nodal, who at that time was the blonde’s boyfriend. In fact, many also commented that there could be something more than professional between the two promises of the Mexican regional, but this was never confirmed.

Then, when the relationship known as ‘Nodeli‘ ended, the youngest of the Aguilar did not speak much about it, but what little he said was taken as support for the singer of “We are not and will not be”.

Not much is known about a possible rivalry between the two female singers, but now, with the revelation of what happened to this song, a new point is added to continue the speculation.

BELINDA’S NEW LIFE IN SPAIN AFTER SEPARATING FROM CHRISTIAN NODAL

On March 23, the interpreter of “Luz singravida” confirmed in an interview with the EFE news agency that she decided to travel to Spain temporarily and reside there for around six months. But this time she will also take advantage of it to dedicate herself to some projects that she has in mind.

What has also surprised her fans is that the artist could release a new album after 10 years, because "not much left" for it. But that's not all, because she has also been invited to some Spanish television programs, as well as well-known radio stations in that country.