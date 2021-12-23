Acute chest pain and First Aid, faster and more precise diagnosis with the new CT scan of San Raffaele

Chest pain and possible causes – In fact, chest pain can be caused by a wide spectrum of clinical conditions, from the most trivial ones such as gastroesophageal reflux, to the most critical and dangerous ones, such as heart attack or acute myocardial inflammation. That’s why quickly identifying the cause is one of the most important challenges of emergency medicine.

Quick and accurate diagnosis – The procedure developed allows the diagnosis of the pathology at the origin of the pain to be made much more quickly and precisely. The research was carried out with the coordination of Antonio Esposito, full professor of diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and deputy director of the Experimental Imaging Center and of the Ircss San Raffaele Hospital, and conducted in collaboration with the University of Turin.

Urgencies and symptoms – On average, for every 100 people who go to the emergency room, nine do so for sudden, sharp pain in the chest. The symptom, which can indicate severe conditions – heart attack, pulmonary embolism, myocarditis – is associated with a high risk of complications, especially in the case of inaccurate diagnosis and inappropriate discharge.

The exams available today – In the most advanced hospital centers, patients with chest pain considered to be at intermediate risk undergo CT with an angiographic protocol (called angio-CT TRO). This test allows to exclude some dangerous pathological conditions, such as obstruction of the arteries that carry blood to the heart, potentially fatal pathologies of the first tract of the ascending aorta and pulmonary embolism. However, the examination leaves unexplored a whole other series of equally dangerous causes which lead to the death of a part of the heart muscle cells and which must be treated promptly.

The limits of current diagnostics – “Unfortunately, even with the use of the Angio-TC TRO, available only in the most advanced emergency rooms in the world, the definitive diagnosis is reached in only 50% of patients. The other 50% remain without diagnostic confirmation, despite the presence of elevated troponin values ​​in the blood, a marker that indicates the suffering of heart cells “, explains Anna Palmisano, research radiologist at IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and first author of the published study. on Radiology, the result of the research carried out during his recently concluded PhD at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

Long times – “These patients with indeterminate pictures are generally kept under observation, also monitored with repeated dosages of troponin, and undergo as soon as possible, in the following days and weeks, further diagnostic investigations, such as a cardiac magnetic resonance or biopsy, in order to to establish the cause of damage to the heart muscle and to be able to undertake the most appropriate treatment path ”continues Dr. Palmisano. The consequence, however, is a prolongation of hospitalization and diagnosis times, with greater risks and stress for the patient, high costs for the health system and greater crowding of the emergency room and hospital wards. This is why the new diagnostic approach conceived at San Raffaele makes the difference in a sector of extreme health importance.

The techniques of the new examination – The new CT exam conceived at San Raffaele can therefore revolutionize the diagnosis of acute chest pain. The diagnostic protocol developed is based on the use of two innovative imaging techniques developed in the last ten years between Europe and the USA, with the fundamental contribution of the San Raffaele researchers, able to add invaluable information to the standard Angio-CT exam. .

Speed ​​of diagnosis – Both imaging techniques – called LCE CT and ECV CT – are based on a scan acquired 10 minutes away from the classic CT angiography and therefore can be performed immediately. San Raffaele is the first hospital in the world to develop, test and use these techniques in the clinical context of acute chest pain, after being the first in the world, in 2016, to develop the same techniques for three-dimensional modeling and diagnosis of malignant ventricular arrhythmias.

“The techniques we tested make visible the alterations of the heart muscle at the cellular and extracellular level, information previously inaccessible, allowing us to go beyond the evaluation of blood vessels and to expand the diagnostic possibilities. The new technique makes it possible to identify the presence of damage to the heart muscle and to understand its causes with extraordinary precision ”explains Professor Antonio Esposito, who coordinated the study“ with enormous advantages for the patient and for the health system ”.

I study – As part of the recently published study, the new protocol was performed on 84 patients with chest pain admitted to the ER: by combining the information provided by the two innovative techniques (LCE and ECV), without additional tests, it was possible to increase the CT diagnosis capacity of approximately double. For 42 of the 84 patients enrolled in the study, the use of the new technique was in fact decisive for diagnosing the pathology at the origin of chest pain.

“Of these 42 patients, 22 suffered from myocarditis, 3 from coronary myocardial infarction free – therefore not visible through CT angiography or coronary angiography – and a smaller number of other specific myocardial diseases. All high-risk conditions that must be identified and adequately treated as soon as possible, and that only thanks to the new protocol it was possible to diagnose in an emergency ”continues Esposito.

“The protocol will soon be applied in hospitals around the world after the first experience reported by San Raffaele. This new CT could become the clinical standard in hospitals around the world, with an extraordinary impact on the management of patients with acute chest pain: anticipating the diagnosis by days or weeks in this case means saving lives and reducing costs at the same time. health “.