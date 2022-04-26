Acute hepatitis children and covid vaccine, Iss: “No element to link”

No correlation between acute hepatitis found in children and the Covid vaccine. This is clarified by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), for which “at the moment there are no elements that suggest a connection between the disease and vaccination, and indeed different considerations would lead to exclude it. In almost all cases – recalls the Iss – in which it is known the status of the affected children had not been vaccinated “against Covid. In an update on what is known to date on pediatric hepatitis registered in various countries including Italy, the Institute specifies that “the hypothesis thatacute hepatitis of unknown origin in children to be caused by an adenovirus is unlikelyas this type of virus is not normally associated with liver disease. “Rather, the ISS explains,”an infectious etiology appears to be more likely based on the epidemiological and clinical picture “.

The Institute therefore reminds that l‘adenovirus contained in anti Sars-Cov-2 adenoviral vector vaccines used in some countries (in Italy AstraZeneca and Janssen), it is genetically modified so as not to replicate in the cells of our body. According to the current state of knowledge, therefore, the phenomena of recombination between circulating adenoviruses and vaccine strain do not seem biologically possible. These in fact presuppose the mixing of genes between viruses while they multiply, but this is not possible for the vector used for vaccination “.

“At the moment none of the theories formulated on the origin has had a confirmation through scientific evidence – recalls the ISS – Furthermore, every year in Italy, as in other countries, a certain number of hepatitis with unknown cause occurs, and analyzes are underway to determine if there is indeed an excess. The initial hypotheses of the survey team in the UK proposed an infectious etiology or possible exposure to toxic substances. Detailed information collected through a questionnaire related to food, drink, personal habits of the cases did not reveal common”.

Microbiological investigations “have excluding hepatitis A, B, C, D and E virus in all cases. Among 13 reported cases from Scotland for which detailed testing information is available, three had a confirmed SARS-CoV- infection, 5 were negative and 2 had had a SARS-CoV-2 infection three months earlier. Five cases had a positive test for adenovirus among 11 of the 13 cases for which data on this type of test were available “, reconstructs the ISS.

What is the evolution, from the first cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin to today? “On 5 April 2022, the UK reported an increase in the number of hepatitis cases in previously healthy children under 10. On 12 April, the UK reported that, in addition to the cases reported in Scotland, around 61 cases under investigation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, most aged between 2 and 5. On April 14, Scotland reported 13 cases under investigation including two couples with epidemiological links “, recalls the ISS . The clinical presentation of cases in the UK was of severe acute hepatitis with elevated transaminases (Ast / ALT) above 500 IU / L and in many cases jaundice – experts note – Some cases had experienced gastrointestinal symptoms in the preceding weeks. including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Most cases did not present with fever. Some cases have received specialized care in pediatric hepatological units and some of these have received a liver transplant “.

As of April 21, 2022, cases of acute hepatitis in children have been reported in Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, potentially in Sweden, on April 19 in Israel (12 cases) and on April 20 in Italy (4 cases). cases). Most countries report a limited number of cases. The UK is an exception which, as of April 21, 2022, had identified over 100 children under the age of 10 with acute hepatitis, a total of 8 children received liver transplants. Outside the European Union, as of April 15, 9 cases of acute hepatitis among children aged 1- 6 years with positive tests for adenovirus have been reported by the health authorities of the US state of Alabama, some of them with an infection from adenovirus serotype 41. “At the moment, reports the ECDC in the latest bulletin updated on 23 April, there is no clear correlation between the reported cases. No clear epidemiological risk factors emerged among the cases, as well as no association with travel “, concludes the ISS.

