Acute hepatitis children, “no link with the anti-Covid vaccine”

In the United Kingdom the cases rise to 108, 8 transplanted. 77% tested positive for adenovirus, but other possible factors such as another infection are still being investigated

In the UK they rise to 108 cases totals of acute hepatitis, of mysterious origin, in children. Liver transplantation was required in 8 patients. This is underlined by the report from the UK Health Security Agency.

All affected children reported to health services between January and April 12. Of the confirmed cases: 79 are in England, 14 in Scotland and the rest in Wales and Northern Ireland. Experts point out that “there is no link with the Covid vaccine” and “at the moment, none of the confirmed cases in the United Kingdom have any confirmation of the anti-Covid vaccination”. Investigation by British experts and information from patient samples and surveillance systems, “continues to indicate a link to adenovirus infection. 77% of cases tested positive for adenovirus “.

The UK Health Security Agency also highlights that “since it is not normal to see this behavior with respect to adenovirus disease, other possible factors are being investigated that contribute to pediatric acute hepatitis cases such as another infection (including Covid-19) or a environmental cause “. British experts “are investigating whether there has been a change in the adenovirus genome”.

