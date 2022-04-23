Acute hepatitis in children, 11 reports in Italy. Case “confirmed” or “possible”? Here are the indications of the ministry

They arrived at 11 reports from acute hepatitis not known in Italy. Patients are in different Regions: AbruzzoEmilia Romagna, LazioLombardy, MarcheSicily, Tuscany and Veneto. This is stated in a circular from the Ministry of Health sent to Regions, health facilities and doctors. Only two of the 11 cases were confirmed, while for a third patient – whose case was judged “possible” – a transplant was performed. A positivity for Adenovirus or Covid has so far been reported only in 2 suspected cases. “The role of Adenoviruses in these forms hypothesized in the United Kingdom, however, is not confirmed,” explains the ministry. According to the data collected up to 21 April by the health authorities, in all of Europe 38 cases were reported (13 in Spain), while in United Kingdom there are 108. In the Use the federal health agency issued an alert for a series of pediatric hepatitis of unknown cause between October and February. The circular from the Ministry of Health urges the reporting of any case of acute hepatitis that meets the definition of the case currently adopted by the WHO.

In the same note, the Ministry of Health specifies that “no link has been identified with the Covid-19 vaccine and a questionnaire administered to the cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure “. “Although laboratory investigations have ruled out in all cases a viral etiology of type A, B, C, D and E – continues the ministry – the UK health authorities consider the infectious hypothesis the most likely, given the epidemiological picture and the clinical characteristics of the cases “. Toxicological investigations are ongoing.

To underline the absence of a link between the vaccine and these cases of acute hepatitis is also theOrder of doctors through the page of questions and answers “Doctor but is it true that ..?”. The focus also reads that the alarm raised by the Twitter report of the death from acute hepatitis of an 82-year-old person occurred in Holland, after vaccination against Covid-19. “The alarm came from a US cardiologist known for his disinformation activity on social media, as the site points out The Dispatch. But even in this case it is typically a case of association between two events in the absence of a cause-effect relationship between the events themselves ”, he explains.

As the epidemiologist and former health councilor in Puglia points out on his facebook page Pierluigi Lopalco “It takes time to define the cause and it is not excluded that, as has often happened in the past, the cause will remain undefined. We have to wait and let the experts work “. “In the meantime – he adds – one thing must be done: give the correct information. Define it mysterious hepatitis it’s not good. Conspiracy and conspiracy are fueled. There is nothing mysterious. We know many viruses capable of causing viral hepatitis. And new ones can be added to the list. It is therefore a form of hepatitis from cause to be ascertained“.

The circular of the ministry – in its communications to hospitals and doctors – also gives the (provisional) definitions of “case for surveillance”, based on the indications of theWorld Health Organization.

The “confirmed” case of “acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in pediatric age” must meet the following criteria: less than ten yearsa negative test for viruses ofhepatitis A, B, C, D, EAnd values Very altered of the enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase (AstST) or alanine aminotransferase (ALT), greater than 500 U / L) which indicate liver distress.

For “Possible case” instead it is meant that of a patient “of ages 11-16 yearswhich presents aacute hepatitis (with negative test for liver viruses A, B, C, D, E) “and with the same peaks in the values ​​that indicate liver painagain from January 2022.

Finally there is the “epidemiologically related case“, A patient of any age with the criteria of acute hepatitis illustrated (with negative test for liver viruses A, B, C, D, E) who had a close contact with a confirmed case, starting January 1, 2022.