Acute hepatitis in children, beware of these symptoms! Here are the first signs of the disease

Particular attention should be paid to these simple symptoms. They can mistakenly be traced back to minor pathologies, but they risk hiding the infection that in this period is terrorizing the scientific world, the pediatric hepatitis epidemic that affects American and European children.

It is an abnormal spread of a disease that rarely affects children. The cause of the infection appears to be a very common adenovirus which has not caused any serious complications to date.

The peculiarity is that this pathology is affecting healthy individuals up to the moment of infection which, however, manifest a serious and unusual course due to this virus.

An epidemic that has hit the little ones

The age of the children involved in this epidemic is very low. Most are young people who have not yet turned 7, but very often they are not even two years old. Infection of these individuals led to suffering from liver failure which in some cases also necessitated a liver transplant.

The outbreak first developed in America and then passed also to Europe and Italy. The most severe course affects more than 10% of patients and to date there has been the death of a child.

The spread of this disease has led many novax to link this epidemic with the vaccination campaign for Covid19. Scientists and doctors have ruled out the correlation between the vaccination campaign and liver infection since they believe that any correlation is highly unlikely, also based on the fact that in many cases the patients are so small that they have not even reached the minimum age to receive immunization.

The WHO studies wanted to focus on many symptoms which, since they are very common, can be underestimated, but which very often have a link with the onset of the disease. Some signs precede the most severe course.

Here are the symptoms that should alarm us

The doctors let us know that it would be good to lendand particular attention to the sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhea which may be the first alarm bells. But as the disease progresses it also leads to jaundice.

Here because it becomes urgent to have the child checked by a specialist doctor if you notice yellowed skin and yellow eyes. These signals are a clear response of our body to the liver infection that is unable to excrete waste substances.

It is necessary to specify that at the moment, however, the situation seems to be under control, at least in Italy, and that most of the cases have been found abroad. Studies are underway to trace the cause of the infection which still shows dark sides, but it is hoped that the scientific world will soon be able to clarify the situation and counter it.