Acute hepatitis in children, Sileri: in Italy about ten cases
Concern about acute hepatitis cases among children in Italy continues to grow. Speaking with Radio InBlu2000, Pierpaolo Sileri, the Undersecretary of Health, explained that in the Peninsula there are “about ten reports”. A liver transplant was also performed and “three cases were confirmed”. Sileri stressed that we must not fall into the error of thinking that every case of hepatitis is of unknown origin, because, even if rare, “this disease existed even before”. The undersecretary added that “suspected acute hepatitis cases will probably be overestimated compared to the real ones.” Many of the reports arrived in the last few days could be removed “from the final calculation” in the not too distant future.
Pediatricians, national surveillance network activated
Meanwhile, the state of maximum attention on the risk linked to the disease has taken place. This was confirmed by Antonio D’Avino, President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), who met the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “The Family Pediatrics has given immediate availability, activating a surveillance network on the national territory for the cases of hepatitis that should occur”, he said. “The minister asked us to strengthen the commitment to vaccination, especially against Covid, in light of the resumption of the epidemic in some areas of China, forced to lockdown. Fimp will send the indications of the Ministry today, so that it can be activated a state of maximum attention on the risk of the disease “, he then added.
Sileri: “Excluding a correlation between hepatitis and Covid or the vaccine”
Acute hepatitis in children, the circular of the Ministry of Health
Also during his speech on Radio Inblu 2000, Sileri denied some of the theories circulated in recent days about acute hepatitis. “There is no correlation with the new coronavirus, nor with the Covid vaccine,” she stressed. “The most likely hypothesis would seem a possible adenovirus infection, which normally does not cause hepatitis, but which perhaps in conjunction with another infection or with other factors could lead to severe liver damage that can lead to hepatitis. There are still a few cases, so not much is known about them “. The undersecretary then explored the reasons why there cannot be a correlation between acute hepatitis and the anti-Covid vaccine. “There is no vaccine against Covid-19 intended for children under the age of five. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom the administration takes place only from the tenth year of age onwards “. Sileri added that “in the majority of cases a positivity to adenovirus has been identified, but this is not enough to establish a relationship”.
In recent days, the Ministry of Health has issued a circular in which it invited to report any case of acute hepatitis of unknown cause in children. In the same communication, he provided some indications to the health authorities on how to proceed.