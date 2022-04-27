Acute hepatitis in children, Sileri: in Italy about ten cases

Concern about acute hepatitis cases among children in Italy continues to grow. Speaking with Radio InBlu2000, Pierpaolo Sileri, the Undersecretary of Health, explained that in the Peninsula there are “about ten reports”. A liver transplant was also performed and “three cases were confirmed”. Sileri stressed that we must not fall into the error of thinking that every case of hepatitis is of unknown origin, because, even if rare, “this disease existed even before”. The undersecretary added that “suspected acute hepatitis cases will probably be overestimated compared to the real ones.” Many of the reports arrived in the last few days could be removed “from the final calculation” in the not too distant future.

Pediatricians, national surveillance network activated

Meanwhile, the state of maximum attention on the risk linked to the disease has taken place. This was confirmed by Antonio D’Avino, President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), who met the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. “The Family Pediatrics has given immediate availability, activating a surveillance network on the national territory for the cases of hepatitis that should occur”, he said. “The minister asked us to strengthen the commitment to vaccination, especially against Covid, in light of the resumption of the epidemic in some areas of China, forced to lockdown. Fimp will send the indications of the Ministry today, so that it can be activated a state of maximum attention on the risk of the disease “, he then added.