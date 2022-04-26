Acute hepatitis in children: the recommendations of the Ministry of Health

In a document signed by Giovanni Rezza, the reporting of each case that even partially meets this definition is requested and some indications are given on how to proceed. The origin remains unknown but “no link with the Covid vaccine has been identified”. Lopalco: “There is nothing mysterious. It is a hepatitis with cause to be ascertained”

The Ministry of Health has issued a circular in which it urges the reporting of any case of acute hepatitis of an unknown cause in children and gives some indications to the health authorities on how to proceed. According to what is learned, as of April 22 there have been 11 reports in Italy and patients have been identified in different Regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto). Only two cases are confirmed and, to one judged “possible”, a transplant was performed. In the circular, the ministry also reports that “a positivity for Adenovirus or for SARS-CoV-2 has so far been reported only in 2 suspected cases”.

The indications deepening



New form of acute hepatitis in children, here’s what we know In the circular, the Ministry recommends “wanting to give priority to sensitivity over specificity, to evaluate and possibly also report cases that partially meet the definition of the case. It is also recommended to provide in any case for the conservation of biological samples to allow any other possible assessment deemed necessary. “. In the document, it is then asked to “give maximum dissemination among Free Choice Pediatricians (PLS), General Practitioners (GPs) and hospital and territorial assistance structures, of the available and updated information concerning the aforementioned cases in order to sensitize doctors to any potential suspected case “and to” carry out an epidemiological and laboratory investigation of the suspected cases identified, even when they do not fully comply with the current definition of provisional case, for example by investigating any symptomatic family members or in their living environment “. Given that in two suspected cases the positivity for Adenovirus or Sars-CoV-2 was then detected, the Ministry also stresses that “it is necessary to undertake the genetic characterization of the viruses to determine any associations between the cases”. The possible causes The origin of these hepatitis is still unknown, but in the circular the Ministry made a point on what we know so far. The document clarifies that “no link with the COVID-19 vaccine has been identified and a questionnaire administered to cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure”. And again: “Although laboratory investigations have ruled out in all cases a viral etiology of type A, B, C, D and E, the UK health authorities consider the infectious hypothesis the most probable, given the epidemiological picture and the clinical characteristics of the cases. However, toxicological investigations have also been initiated and are still ongoing “.

The cases in Europe read also



Acute hepatitis, improves baby hospitalized in Rome. Two cases in Bergamo The Ministry circular also takes stock of the cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin detected in other countries, after the first reports arrived from the United Kingdom. In Ireland, 3 cases of severe hepatitis have been identified since March 2022 “in children aged 4 to 11 years, one case tested positive for rhinovirus; one case positive for Herpes virus-7; no cases tested positive positive for SARS-CoV-2 test and for Adenovirus test “. In Spain there are 13 cases, but only 7 of these have been confirmed while the others are “possible”. The document states that “a confirmed case tested positive for Adenovirus. One case required transplantation. One case reported travel history to the United Kingdom.” In the Netherlands there are 4 cases, and in 3 a transplant has been requested, while in Denmark the cases reported since December are 3, although there seems to be another. In France there are 2 suspected cases while in Belgium one: it is a 10-year-old child who tested positive for Adenovirus. A case also in Romania: it is a 4-year-old child “with onset in March 2022. The case tested negative for Adenovirus and SARS-CoV-2, but had positive serology for SARS-CoV-2”. The circular reports that media in Sweden have reported suspicious cases and adds that “ECDC (the European Center for Disease Control) reported that the US media reported 9 cases of acute hepatitis among children aged 1 and 6 years reported by the State of Alabama in the United States, and tested positive for Adenovirus. Further investigations are underway by the CDC (Centers for Disease Prevention and Control) “.

What the experts say read also



Two children with unknown hepatitis reported in Lombardy Epidemiologist Pierluigi Lopalco explained in a post on his Facebook page that “international public health agencies have raised the alarm because of an increase in reports of acute hepatitis in pediatric age of probable viral nature”. According to the expert, “it takes time to define the cause and it is not excluded that, as has often happened in the past, it remains indefinite” but it is not correct to define this disease as mysterious: “Conspiracy and conspiracy are fueled. There is nothing mysterious. We know many viruses capable of causing viral hepatitis. And new ones can be added to the list. It is, therefore, a form of hepatitis that must be ascertained “.