Acute hepatitis in children, the signs to watch out for. The head of Pediatrics: “No alarmism”

Symptoms to pay particular attention to are the yellow tinge of the skin and eyes. At the moment, the cause that has led to an increase in cases of acute pediatric hepatitis all over the world in recent weeks remains unknown. According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health, as of April 22 in Italy a total of 11 reports were received that refer to pediatric patients identified in different Italian regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto) suffering from hepatitis. But there are only two confirmed cases. The circular also highlighted that “no link with the Covid-19 vaccine has been identified” in cases of acute hepatitis with an unknown cause in children.

As recommended by the Ministry, the Emilia-Romagna health professionals are committed to reporting any new cases that could refer to this type of pathology. From the health structures of Emilia-Romagna, as reported by the Ministry’s Circular, the report of two cases in the Modena area was sent to Rome, one of which (based on the criteria of the definition of “case” of the Ministry of Health) deemed “possible” and currently at home on the mend, and one – hospitalized, but undergoing improvement – for which “possible further etiological causes are being evaluated”. But with what symptoms does acute hepatitis manifest itself in children, and what are the possible complications of this disease? To answer these questions is the head of Pediatrics of the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì, Enrico Valletta.

Doctor Valletta, what is acute hepatitis of unknown etiology?

It is an infection or inflammation that causes liver damage in a short time and the cause of which is not able to define.

Is it a new disease?

I would not say. Acute hepatitis has always existed in the pediatric age but it is not always possible to trace the cause that triggered them. The viruses responsible are different and there are also other situations and diseases that can manifest themselves with a suffering of the liver.

What does it look like?

Mostly with general malaise, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, fever and, in severe cases, with a yellowish tinge of the skin and eyes (jaundice) caused by increased bilirubin in the blood. In the tests, the transaminases will also be increased, because they are the expression of damage to the cells that make up the liver.

What is the most likely cause?

Viruses in general, but not necessarily just the classic hepatitis viruses from A to E. The mononucleosis virus, for example, is a frequent cause of hepatitis and also cytomegalovirus and then there are drugs, autoimmune liver diseases and metabolic ones. All in all, the liver is a rather “monotonous” organ: that is, it reacts somewhat in the same way in very different situations.

What was its impact in the past?

Hepatitis, in itself, is a rather frequent occurrence and it is difficult to establish its incidence precisely because in most cases it begins in a benign manner and leaves no traces. The case of the most serious forms of hepatitis or those that can lead to liver transplantation in a short time is different: in this case we are in the order of very few cases per million inhabitants and it is therefore to be considered a possible but exceptional and unpredictable event. .

Why did the alarm go off?

Because in some countries it seemed to glimpse an abnormal frequency of hepatitis cases in a short time and this aroused the attention of pediatricians. It must be said that this is a period of great sensitivity for unusual health events, but it is only an increase in attention that I would not yet call an alarm. The cases are still too few, not well defined and the observation time is still too short. As is often the case, we need more time to better understand if something relevant is really happening.

Is there any connection with Sars-Cov-2?

It is one of the possibilities and in recent months we have actually checked it too. However, Sars-CoV-2 was not always present in the reported cases and, therefore, it is also sought in other directions.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

They are the ones I listed above and, above all, the yellow tinge of skin and eyes. But the most demanding forms of hepatitis do not go unnoticed and will hardly escape the watchful eye of parents and the pediatrician. At least on this I would feel reassured.

And what can be done in terms of prevention?

Nothing, actually. We do not yet know the cause (or causes) and therefore there are no particular precautions to be taken.

Have you adopted a specific protocol for identifying any cases at the Forlì hospital?

Certainly. In Emilia-Romagna, as in all of Italy, indications have been given to report probable and possible cases and we will do so if the possibility arises.

Have you encountered any cases?

We are ready to recognize them and treat them as, on the other hand, it has always been for all acute hepatitis we have encountered to date.