Acute hepatitis in children, three suspected cases in Sicily: the symptoms not to be underestimated

There are three suspected cases of acute hepatitis of mysterious origin in children throughout Sicily. None of them are serious, two have been discharged in recent days. The latest report arrived yesterday, from the Children’s hospital, where a 5-year-old child was hospitalized: the latter’s exams were sent to Rome for a final evaluation. The other suspected cases in Sicily came from Palermo and a 5-month-old baby from Agrigento.

In Italy so far there are 20 suspects, of which 8 are cases that fall within the definition of the WHO, while 12 are under investigation. The undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri made an updated balance sheet of the situation, but he invited “not to alarmism”: there is no known chain of contagion, the cases are still very few and in the “overwhelming majority the treatments have been decisive “. However, the big question remains as to what is the cause of this unexpected spread of acute hepatitis cases without the “classic” hepatitis viruses being found in young patients.

Yesterday the Istituto Superiore di Sanità published a first focus on the topic, firmly clarifying that the connection with the anticovid vaccine is completely unfounded, if only because, being very young children, the majority had not even been vaccinated.

While the WHO has also excluded links with the consumption of food or the administration of medicines. “Unlikely”, according to the ISS, even the adenovirus hypothesis, advanced by many scientists, and instead relaunched today by the United Kingdom Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), according to which there is more and more growing evidence that it is precisely a virus is responsible, to be exact adenovirus F41.

Symptoms

In Great Britain, the ISS points out, “the clinical presentation of cases was severe acute hepatitis with elevated transaminases (AST / ALT) above 500 IU / L and in many cases jaundice. In the previous weeks, some cases had presented with symptoms gastro-intestinal including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. Most of the cases did not present fever. Some cases received specialized care in pediatric hepatological units and some of these received a liver transplant “. In short, the majority have a benign course, but a not insignificant share has instead had a severe form, so much so that it has to resort to transplantation.

