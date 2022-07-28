Acute liver damage due to antiviral ingestion in a patient with chronic hepatitis C virus infection

This case report highlights the need to remain vigilant about the risk of liver damage after administering this antiviral.

Glecaprevir/pibrentasvir is a direct-acting oral antiviral used for the treatment of influenza virus. hepatitis C pangenotypic (HCV) and has been shown to achieve sustained virologic response rates of more than 90% after 12 weeks of treatment. It has also been shown to be safe and effective.

without liver function test (LFT) abnormality or with mild LFT impairment, although it is not indicated for use in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment.

Despite the benefits of this drug in these patients, medicine has always been clear about atypical side effects in treatments, as occurred in this case, in a 43-year-old patient with a history of medical and drug use intravenously that had contracted infection by hepatitis C 2B genotype approximately 10 years ago.

The patient had no clinical, biochemical, or imaging features of cirrhosis and was started on glecaprevir/pibrentasvir for the treatment of HCV. Four weeks after her treatment, the patient was admitted due to her upper quadrant worsening (RUQ, for its acronym in English), abdominal pain and nausea, is detailed.

Between the physical examination findings jaundice, slight sensitivity in the RUQ, high levels, bilirubin, among others, were noted. Hepatic ultrasound and magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography revealed hepatic steatosis and diffuse thickening of the liver. gallbladder wall and edema without biliary dilatation or cholelithiasis, according to the authors.

The doctors reviewed the medication and found no hepatotoxic drugs. Acute acalculous cholecystitis was also ruled out. However, Glecaprevir/pibrentasvir was discontinued and the LFT peaked 2 days and the patient experienced rapid improvement.

The doctors incidentally issued a diagnosis of acute liver damage secondary to glecaprevir/pibrentasvir.

This case report highlights the need to remain vigilant about the risk of liver damage after administering this antiviral.

