Health

Acute pain and joint swelling could be the alarm bells of these two pathologies that should not be underestimated

When we feel sudden pain somewhere in the body, worrying is normal and inevitable. Whether it is weak and passing or intolerable and persistent, it could still be a sign of something wrong. Only the doctor will be able to tell us what it is and if we need to worry or not.

There are some signs, however, that it is best to know in order to immediately understand when we should go to the doctor as soon as possible. Among these, be careful because acute pain, swelling and even redness of the joints could be alarm bells that should not be underestimated.

Acute pain and joint swelling could be the alarm bells of these two pathologies that should not be underestimated

A common complaint, which occurs mainly as we age, is pain in the joints, often accompanied by swelling and inflammation. There are more than 40 pathologies that could be associated with this problem, but today we see two very common ones.

The first is rheumatoid arthritis, which is very common especially among women of any age. It is a chronic inflammation of the joints, which can even lead to deformation, making even the simplest daily actions difficult.

Strong sudden and recurrent attacks of arthritis in men, but also in women especially in menopause, could be the signal of another pathology: gout. Metabolic disease, particularly affects the joints of the big toe, but can affect ankles, heels, fingers, elbows, wrists and knees.

Some risk factors could be certain hereditary diseases and cancers, kidney problems and obesity, alcohol, specific medications and high blood pressure.

The effects of this disease on the body are sudden and extremely painful, most acute especially between 12 and 24 hours from the first symptoms. Attacks with acute joint pain, swelling and redness are sudden, but should subside after a few days. However, they can occur with increasing frequency.

Be careful, therefore, because acute pain and joint swelling could be the alarm bells of these two pathologies that should not be underestimated.

Joint pain treatment and prevention

Before proceeding with any joint pain treatment, the doctor will need to trace the source of the problem. In any case, the goal is first of all to alleviate the intensity of the symptoms.

If it was arthritis, pain relievers and anti-inflammatories could help. For gout, on the other hand, applying ice several times a day or taking specific medications.

In any case, it is recommended to drink a lot, keep body weight under control and eat in a balanced way, useful for preventing these and many other diseases. For example, when you experience tiredness and anxiety in the change of seasons, which could be the symptoms of this annoying disorder. Also remember that science has revealed how many biscuits and cereals you should eat for breakfast every day.

Let us therefore remember that a balanced diet, a correct intake of water and regular physical activity are always excellent allies for our health.

Deepening

“Enough chamomile, here are the 3 hot and healthy herbal teas that could relieve stomach pain and promote digestion”

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

