Ad Astra, the mysterious school created by Elon Musk for his children to be educated with an “alternative method” – FayerWayer

The dream of every parent is that their children are educated in educational institutions in an ideal way or under their thoughts. Elon Musk fulfilled that dream with Ad Astra.

Ad Astra or Towards the Stars in Spanish sounds like the name of a school, precisely, taken from a dream. The billionaire has publicly shown his dissatisfaction with the educational model that his children and the youngest in the United States received, so he decided to create his own school.

The BBC explained in a report that Ad Astra It does not have a website or guided tours open to the general public. It has been operating since 2015 in South Los Angeles, California, and has more than 40 students. That is to say, not only the children of Musk, father of seven, are going.

The greatest heirs of the South African studied at the exclusive Mirman school for gifted children in Beverly Hills, also Los Angeles. He preferred to create Ad Astra and Hire one of Mirman’s teachers to start your project, which includes grades 2 to 8 (from 7 to 14 years).

Initially there was an Ad Astra website that was only accessible to parents of students, but it is no longer available. Here’s a screenshot of what home plate looked like.

Ad Astra

A school for the children of SpaceX employees?

Christina Simon, author of the book “Beyond the catalog: a connoisseur’s guide to private elementary schools in Los Angeles”, was interviewed by BBC Mundo about Ad Astra.

He explained: “It was said at some point that Ad Astra was for the children of SpaceX employeesbut it is not clear to which workers the offer is made or under what conditions (…) It is not known exactly who these children are”.

To be admitted to school, children do not have to pass any IQ test. Prospective students visit the school and interact with the staff, who analyzes whether minors will be able to enjoy and take advantage of this type of alternative education.

Students who are not the children of SpaceX employees come to Ad Astra through referrals from someone they know. Interested parents can fill out a pre-registration online and from there the admission process will begin. The number of seats will remain limited.

Classroom Ad Astra is not a traditional school (Unsplash)

The alternative educational model

Ad Astra has two principles as the basis of its alternative educational model and Elon Musk himself detailed it: “The biggest difference with most schools is that in Ad Astra there are no courses determined according to the traditional method.”

“TO some people love English or languages, others math, others music…they are different abilities. It makes more sense for education to match your skills and abilities. That is a principle. The other is the importance of teach how to solve problems by focusing on the problem and not on the tools”.

Musk defended his idea: “If you want to teach someone how an engine works, it is better to disassemble it and learn what the tools are for than to start with a complete course on screwdrivers and wrenches”.

The most curious thing about Ad Astra is that, according to a BBC source, parents interested in registering their children there only care that it is from Elon Musk: “They are not concerned about what the school is like, how many teachers it has or how it works, information that you usually want to know before choosing your children’s school. Just that it’s about Elon Musk”.