Ad-Blockers will soon stop working on Chrome

These days a alarm bell for Chrome users: if on the one hand Google tries to make its browser the best on the market, we are sure some new features will not be so appreciated. There Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) targets Manifest V3 , a technology announced by Google in 2018 and also adopted by Mozilla for the Firefox browser, which should make it easier to develop compatible extensions.

This is where the problem arises: with the adoption of Manifest V3 in Chrome as of January 2022, the extensions are not updated (therefore based on version 2) they will stop working. Manifest V3 will become a minimum requirement for new extensions allowed in the Chrome Web Store.

On paper the new set of APIs all benefit users, who should see their own protected privacy and they should be safer from extensions that alter browser behavior, redirect traffic to fake sites and display advertisements. Unfortunately, Manifest V3 is not limited to this: according to EFF this choice will be a problem and will harm many extensions, such as Ad-Blockers.

Google wants to target illegitimate extensions, however it will also inhibit the features used by Ad-Blockers. The latter will be targeted by the restrictions of the new API: until now, Chrome extensions enjoyed ample room for maneuver and could freely manipulate all internet traffic that passes through the browser via an API called WebRequest. with Manifest V3 we will switch to DeclarativeNetRequest, a choice that requires a change of approach for the functioning of the extensions, with developers who will have to define in advance and case by case the behavior of their extension, following the limited number of options provided by the browser.

While on the one hand the security of some users (especially the most inexperienced ones) will benefit from it, on the other hand this approach will inhibit the functioning of all the most popular Ad-Blockers, preventing the various extensions from accessing the traffic analysis and alteration functions of the web pages. The change in standards isn’t really just about Chrome, rather, all Chromium-based browsers, such as Opera, Vivaldi, Brave and Microsoft Edge will be subject to these new restrictions.

Although Mozilla has also decided to adopt Manifest V3 for the Firefox browser, it has chosen not to impose it as a single standard leaving active support for the old Manifest V2 and allowing Ad-Blockers to work on Firefox as they always have.