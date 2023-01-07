Ad hoc with the tribute to Don Ramón, San Luis trolls NecaxaMediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.07.2023 15:05:30





The shot backfired, that saying is not even ordered to do after the victory of St. Louis Athletic 3-2 against the Necaxa in it victory stadium.

And it is that in these times of social mediaas a means to give an opinion on everything and everyone, the tuner set took advantage of the showcase to mock his rival in the day 1 of the tournament Closing 2023.

The Rayswhich honored Mr Ramonthat character from Chavo del Ocho who always showed his sympathy for the rojiblanco team, ended up mocking precisely one of the famous phrases of Chilindrina’s dad.

A festival that seemed sung, because even the necaxists They came out with the little hat worn by that tenant of the most famous neighborhood on television, they reversed the roles and then the Potosinos, as they say now, they trolled his opponent at the premiere of the new contest.

“And I won’t give you another one just because…”joked the man from San Luis, after his triumph as a foreigner in aguascalientes.

The hydrowarm set celebrate this 2023 its centenaryso as a third uniform they launched a special edition in blue with the phrase ‘Don Ramón’ and with the initials DR on the shield, as a tribute to the character.

Necaxa vs Atlético de San Luis | Closing 2023

​