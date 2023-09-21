Ad Infinitum Review | TheXboxHub

The First World War was a horrible experience for millions of people; such a waste of lives on all sides in the gruesome battles of trench warfare. It changed generations, but for some reason, the horror of this war mainly appeared in games as a simple shooter – think Battlefield 1 – or in the most unusual of horror games like Amnesia: The Bunker.

But now, in Ad Infinitum, we see a strange story of horror and realism, where deep in the trenches something stalks you.

The horrors of Ad Inifintum

Indefinitely It takes place in two different worlds and, perhaps, two different realities. You are a German soldier, recruited for World War I, but in the first part of the game, you wake up in an empty, largely dark mansion room; a mansion where nothing quite works. It is a place where notes are left scattered throughout hallways and rooms, giving an idea of ​​a family drama overshadowed by war. As you move from place to place, strange shadows form and sounds appear in the distance. It is disorienting and disturbing.

The game then takes you into the trenches of the battlefield, even No Man’s Land itself. The place is dark and claustrophobic while strange monsters chase you. It is a nightmare world that mixes reality and fantasy. Is it all in the soldier’s head or are these things really happening to him?

The narration works as a mix of the visual images shown and the actual documents and conversations you have with some people. He brilliantly creates the world of Germany in that period, with great attention to detail, not only in the battlefield sections but also around the mansion. The writing is extremely good, as is the world-building atmosphere that the developers have been able to create.

The trenches are just as bad

The gameplay reminds you a lot of Layers of fear. Set in first person, you are guided through a linear structure, although at times it creates the illusion of an open world. You can run, but mostly you’ll find yourself examining and picking up certain items. In the mansion sections of the game, it’s very much like a haunted house puzzle adventure; try to find door keys or open music cabinets and mix solutions for an acid that will break a lock. I really enjoyed this section, as the atmosphere and narrative of the mansion itself is extremely strong.

In the trenches, it is a very different matter. It’s here that some puzzle elements are introduced, especially in a chapter where you’re hunting a saboteur in a factory. But overall, it’s more action-focused. Monsters are hunting you while you hide from sight. And that means there are times when you can’t make a sound or turn on a light for fear of attracting attention. Stealth is the order of the day in these sections.

I found the hide-and-seek element of Ad Infinitum to be fun at times, but frustrating at other times. There is a section that takes place in a hospital where you must try to navigate a maze of creatures that fear the light. It mostly plays out as a bunch of flailing in the dark. Fortunately, there are some boss battles that work well and are able to add an extra dimension to the game.

We really like creature creations.

Ad Infinitum’s visuals are very good, with brilliant level design and terrifying creature creations. The attention to detail regarding the period of the piece is excellent. However, sometimes it can get really dark, so turn off the lights and check your TV settings because you’ll need to see the slightest flash of light to avoid getting lost.

The soundtrack is also excellent, with jaw-dropping horror and strange music throughout. There is also march music from the German period that you can find and play on gramophones. It’s also fully voiced, with great committed performances from everyone.

Ad Infinitum is disturbing, confusing and horrifying, much like the setting of World War I. It tackles some interesting topics and tells a story that is difficult to understand. But the gameplay is solid, as are the visuals and brilliant soundtrack.

It means that if you’re looking for a new horror experience, Ad Infinitum could give you everything you need.