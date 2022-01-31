Ad Sassuolo: “The arrival of Lucca has been skipped. Raspadori? We have refused an English offer”

“For Raspadori we had a request from an English company, but we refused”. Shovel like this Giovanni Carnevalito del Sassuolo, to the microphones of Sportitalia: “The sale of Boga has allowed us to settle our economic situation, we have no other need to sell”.

The point about Lorenzo Lucca. “There were no conditions. We had been following him for some time but on our terms: there was no agreement with Pisa and we broke up with friends and we won’t do anything”, underlines Carnevali regarding the striker. It was an economic talk, we have an idea about investing. The boy may have some ups and downs, but we didn’t stop for that. Initially there was the will of Pisa to be able to do it, the property had a different idea. We will see then for the future, there is even more time in the case. Difference of 4 million? No, two … “.

“Scamacca? We have never made an evaluation – continues Carnevali to Sportitalia -. If you make the parameter of the value that was made with Vlahovic, it could be even more but it depends on who asks for it. It is useless to hide it that in Italy c “there is little space, they are all in great economic difficulty, luckily they are looking for them abroad and this is a great plus for us. Today Italian football is not dead but almost dead. Today healthy clubs, with the indicator of liquidity cannot market. If we do not make changes in the system, it only worsens. And if the big names are those who are most in difficulty it is a tragedy, it means that they do not help the others. It must be reviewed, not just the capacity in the stadiums “.