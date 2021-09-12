ADA 180 [A180]- The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool dedicated to bridging the gap between the Cardano ecosystem and the general public using a Youtube channel And providing a high-level staking experience to delegates, while donating to the fight against pediatric cancer: ADA 180 [A180].

Last week’s guest was a stake pool which is contributing to the decentralization of the blockchain and is also a FISO partner of Minswap.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with ADA 180 [A180]

Welcome to this section. Introduce yourself, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

ADA 180 is a YouTube channel and a stake pool dedicated to guide Cardano adoption through education and to support pediatric cancer research. It was founded by me, Armando Hernandez and Liam Goddard. We are based in South Florida where each of us grew up and lives with our families.

Liam and I met while we were in college about 10 years ago. We also have a third partner, Gene Hoyt, who is a college professor who has been working in information systems for over 30 years. Gene and I have both been in the United States Army and met through our previous job serving South Florida veterans.

Liam works in the non-profit sector providing health and wellness services to geriatric populations. I also work in the nonprofit sector, bringing mental health services to military veterans and their families. Liam and I recently completed our undergraduate degrees by earning an MBA to help diversify our skills and bring more value to personal and professional projects.

Why did Cardano catch your attention and what was the motivation that prompted you to launch your stake pool?

The number one reason we have been fascinated by Cardano is their mission to make the world work better for everyone. Coming from the non-profit world, we work every day to improve services for those who need it most. These are often groups or populations that are deprived of services and have no other options. That’s why we fell in love with Cardano!

We have decided to start a stake pool so dto be able to contribute to the community and help increase security through decentralization. We also wanted to leave our permanent footprint in the community by creating blocks that are forever registered on the Cardano blockchain.

Our pool is also mission-driven, dedicated to supporting research on pediatric cancer and less toxic forms of treatment. This topic is particularly close to our hearts as Liam’s youngest daughter Riley was diagnosed with aggressive brain tumor (Glioblastoma) just over a year ago.

Loading... Advertisements

Another thing that really caught our attention was the leadership of Charles Hoskinson. Having extensive experience in strategic leadership, both formally and academically, it was impossible not to notice Charles and his ability to build a vision, strategy and team to accomplish one of the most important goals of our life, banking for the unbanked ( people without bank accounts).

In addition to managing a stake pool, you also have a YouTube channel. Can you tell us about it and define your plan for its growth?

We decided to start our YouTube channel to help lead the adoption of Cardano and keep viewers updated on this rapidly evolving ecosystem. The channel is still new and already has 6.5K subscribers. We believe this growth is due to the fact that we are bringing real value to the Cardano community. Our short video format provides information in about three minutes (180 seconds).

This allows us to meet the demands of the average community audience. A community made up of people who are dedicated to their careers, families, school or health and simply don’t have the time to watch 30 minute videos. We will be doing more interviews with community and project leaders in the near future.

Since you are based in the United States, can you tell us what your thoughts are on the Infrastructure Bill? What will be the consequences for the crypto and blockchain industry?

I think it is clear that the law could have serious consequences for developers, validators, miners and node operators. And despite the fact that he has passed the Senate and moved to the House, we remain optimistic that this problem can and will be solved.

Perhaps our greatest hope comes from how the crypto community has come together on this. Putting aside years of differences and tribalisms to work together and achieve a common goal. It is fascinating and inspiring to see the entire community come together for this common cause.

Furthermore, we have hope because we have seen progress within the Senate itself. We’ve seen Senator Lummis and Senator Toomey’s amendment, an amendment other than Senator Cruz, and Senator Portman also changed the wording of her original amendment to reflect more concise language. This gives us hope for the fact that though the United States Congress may not fully understand this technology, good officials exist elect out there who are dedicated to understanding it.

Many thanks for your replies. Any final comments? Where can people follow you?

Thank you very much for this opportunity. We are excited to be part of this community for decades to come. You can follow us on YouTube or on Twitter. You can also contact us directly by email.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.