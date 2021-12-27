Ada Alberti’s 2022 horoscope: new year predictions revealed at Morning 5

New Year’s Horoscope in Morning Five: astrological forecasts for 2022 by Ada Alberti

L’Ada Alberti horoscope of 2022 closed today’s episode of Mattino Cinque. Below are the predictions for the new year starting with the first four of the zodiac.

ARIES: the sign will be able to close the circle on old family issues and resolve various situations, especially from 11 May onwards.

BULL: to be successful in the job it will be necessary to take care of public relations more, even the affective sphere will be favored in 2022 for those born in May.

TWINS: the sign will have to engage in work and resolve an old question related to the profession that can be resolved starting from May.

CANCER: success and fertility for the sign that in 2022 will be able to take important steps forward.



Horoscope 2022: Ada Alberti’s zodiac forecasts at Morning Five today

The Ada Alberti forecasts for the new year, reveal the following about the next four zodiac signs.

LION: work will be in the foreground and the sign will also be able to think about taking out a mortgage in the coming months.

VIRGIN: couple projects are favored for the sign that will have to make clear some working collaboration.

BALANCE: well work for the sign that will experience improvements in the new year.

SCORPIO: the next few months will be marked by fertility, children and love for the sign that will be very creative.

Ada Alberti new year horoscope: sign by sign forecasts of 2022

L’horoscope of Ada Alberti with the astrological forecasts of 2022 reveal the following about the last four zodiac signs.

SAGITTARIUS: there will be a lot of work to be done and issues in the house to be resolved.

CAPRICORN: the sign will be favored in the first part of the year, will be able to think about important changes and focus on friendships.

FISH TANK: there will be a number of house-related expenses, but the money will come back.

FISH: Jupiter in the sign will bring regeneration and love in the new year.