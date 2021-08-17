ADA di Cardano reconfirms the launch of Smart Contracts

The rush to the token ADA from Cardano broke off today as the coin has made a downward correction of 4.9% in the past 24 hours, after climbing more than 50% over the course of the past week: this slight correction comes as the planned update of “Alonzo” , which will allow smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality, is approaching its confirmed release date of September 12.

Source: AdobeStock / RuskaDesign

At 7:54 UTC on Tuesday, ADA price is $ 2.07, according to CoinGecko data. The price has gone up by almost 40% in the last 7 days and by 75% in the last 30 days.

Source: CoinGecko

ADA is currently the third most valuable crypto asset on CoinGecko, with a marketcap of 66.2 billion dollars. It is still far behind Ethereum (ETH), but ahead of Binance Coin (BNB) and Tether (USDT), with a market cap of $ 64.5 and $ 64.1 billion, respectively.

Also noteworthy is last week’s sharp rise for ADA, which peaked at USD 2.25, the highest price recorded since it hit an all-time high of USD 2.47 in May of this year.

The recent gains for Cardano’s ADA token came as the smart contract functionality looks like it will soon become a reality on the block chain platform, which aims to challenge Ethereum’s dominance of the industry.

In an update on Twitter published Monday from the research and development company Input Output focused on Cardano, the September 12 version of Alonzo has been confirmed and the team is said to be making “good progress”.

“We worked hard over the weekend and continued to make positive progress, keeping the momentum versus the timeline shared in our mid-month update. We are well under way, but there is still some work to be done, “added the Input Output team.

The company’s block chain analysis helped boost investor confidence in the cardano rally IntoTheBlock, which shows good results for Cardano, with onchain signals “net growth of the network” and the share of shareholders that is “in the money” in bullish territory.

However, a currently negative “bid-ask volume imbalance” on exchanges reduces the overall ranking to “near neutral” on the site.

Source: app.intotheblock.com

And while the foundations appear to remain solid for the token, ADA’s price chart also looks sound from a technical analysis standpoint. The latest price correction can be seen as a “bullish flag”, a chart pattern that typically indicates a subsequent resumption of the uptrend.

The next resistance after a resumption of the trend would therefore be the previous all-time high of around USD 2.47.

