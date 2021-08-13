ADA exceeds $ 2, ahead of the announcement on smart contracts on Cardano

On Friday, Cardano’s ADA token charted a triumphant return to the $ 2 milestone by posting weekly gains of 50%.

ADA / USD daily chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

ADA undoes most of the losses of the past three months

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that ADA / USD took off quickly to the upside on Friday after winning strong resistance.

At the time of writing, the pair is trading around $ 2.04 and has gained $ 0.25 within a few hours. The local high of $ 2.07 on Friday represents ADA’s highest price since May 18 and the start of the crypto market crash induced by anti-mining measures in China.

The move was accompanied by upcoming technology updates, most notably the introduction of smart contracts on Cardano, which well-known trader Lark Davis described as a “very bullish catalyst.“

“A simple 6X would bring ADA to the same market cap as Ethereum,” he pointed out, foreseeing potential earnings of “several hundred percent“After the launch of the smart contract function:

“Maybe one day Cardano will grow by 50X, but that’s not very likely in short periods of time considering its market cap.”

ADA took second place in the daily performance ranking, behind The Graph (GRT).

Bitcoin still struggling with sellers

As Cointelegraph reported, Cardano isn’t the only one struggling against crucial resistance levels this week.

Related: Ethereum slides below $ 3,000, but option data reflects optimism

Bitcoin (BTC), after a strong move that saw the confirmation of $ 40,000 as a new support, continues to focus on the $ 47,000: a huge sell wall that has so far kept the $ 50,000 out of reach.

Meanwhile, optimism remains high on the potential return of earnings among decentralized finance tokens after several months of lackluster performance.