ADA is down due to problems with the Smart Contract platform

The price of the native token of Cardano ADA he failed to continue his rally and is now in drop by almost 15% from its all-time high, reached five days ago, as reports have circulated that users are unable to trade on the first decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the platform from smart contract “Plutus” by Cardano.

At 09:45 UTC, ADA, in 3rd place by market cap, fell more than 9% in the past 24 hours to trade at a price of $ 2.63. Today’s drop also means that ADA is now in the red for the past 7 days, down nearly 4%. However, the price remains up nearly 78% for the month, far outpacing its smart contract competitor Ethereum (ETH), as ETH rose 19% over the same period.

Other cryptocurrencies from the top 10 list are down 2% -9% today.

ADA Price Chart:

Despite the initial enthusiasm for Cardano’s smart contract enablement “Alonzo” update, a number of users have reported problems with using the first decentralized exchange on the platform. Minswap.

Several figures in the Ethereum community were quick to comment on the problems, such as Anthony Sassano, writer of The Daily Gwei newsletter, who shared screenshots of discussions among members of the Cardano community commenting that “ADA fans are finally discovering that they cannot pretend not to see fundamental problems.

https://twitter.com/sassal0x/status/1434114386931552256

According to screenshots, taken from the r / Cardano subreddit, one user claimed that he was unable to trade on the DEX. To this, others have replied that it is due to “a fundamental problem” with Cardano and that the UTXO (unspent transaction output) model used by the blockchain “can only handle one transaction per block”.

Meanwhile, in an effort to refute some of the allegations that have been made against the platform, development company Cardano Input Output took to Twitter to post a thread on Sunday in which she targeted what she called the “ultimate FUD and misinformation” surrounding Cardano’s smart contract capabilities:

https://twitter.com/InputOutputHK/status/1434518391465943048

“And to be clear, the dapps [applicazioni decentralizzate] They are NOT limited to 1 transaction per block. By designing your service or application with multiple UTxOs, you can enforce more parallelism. This is intrinsic and – we believe – one of the advantages of the eUTxO design since we have implemented it in #Plutus, “wrote Input Output about the allegations that were made against the platform.

The public testing phase for DEX has now been stopped and users attempting to open Minswap are greeted with a page that says the team had to “temporarily close the testnet” and that a post mortem report and proposed scaling solution will be posted. “in the next days”.

https://twitter.com/notsofast/status/1434882579413422082

_______

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find out more:

– Cardano’s 6 years compensate for his lack of adoption: there are plans and hopes

– Ethereum needs to do more to maintain its dominance in a multichain future

– Cardano’s Hoskinson Keeps Bashing Ethereum As ADA Outperforms ETH