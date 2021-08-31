ADA: new all-time highs, where can Cardano reach?

The cryptocurrency market underwent a sharp retracement last April, with Bitcoin falling in a few octaves from its all-time high of $ 64,854 to a low of $ 28,805, levels not seen since last January. The threshold of $ 30,000 for the first cryptocurrency by capitalization and $ 1,700 for Ethereum seem to be levels of fundamental importance.

Cryptocurrencies: supports trigger the rally

In fact, an important rally started from these areas which, without too much fanfare, brought the BTC back to test the psychological level of $ 50,000 again. Looking at current prices, Bitcoin has rebounded by 64.77% and is now 26.82% off its all-time highs. During the year, however, there are those who have done even better.

We are talking about ADA, the Cardano token, which on 23 August 2021 reached new all-time highs, touching 3 dollars. In terms of percentage change, what has become the third largest cryptocurrency by capitalization has recorded a movement of 200.45% from the lows of 19 May to the historical highs, while if you look at the change since the beginning of the year, the appreciation is more than 1.538%. But now let’s see how ADA is set up graphically and how to set up operational strategies.

ADA: technical analysis and operational strategies

From a graphical point of view, the ADA quotes are in a decidedly bullish trend, with prices having recently managed to breach the resistances provided by the trend line obtained by connecting the peaks of May 16 and August 14, 2021. and the one bequeathed by the highs of May 16 last.

For the prices, a positive signal would be provided by the overcoming of the obstacle provided by the psychological threshold of 3 dollars, even if first it would be reasonable to expect a correction given the intense upward movement that has brought the oscillators into a phase of excess. In this sense, a resilience in the area between $ 2.60 and $ 2.474 would allow the uptrend to resume.

Conversely, a drop below $ 2.47 would confirm the double top pattern that was created between 23 and 27 August 2021. If this were to happen, a first target of the drop would be identifiable at $ 2.20. while the second on the psychological threshold of 2 dollars. From an operational point of view, long matrix strategies could be evaluated on the $ 2.474 holding. The stop loss would be identifiable at $ 2.33, while the target at $ 2.80.